SBI Card provides credit cards offering great deals and exclusive offers for you to save on your daily expenses. Credit cards can be a great addition to your lifestyle considering if you use it wisely. In case you are looking for closing your SBI credit card, here is how you can do it smoothly in simple steps:

Ways to close SBI credit card Via customer care You can call SBI Card customer care on their helpline number (available on the SBI Card website).

Request for a card closure and provide the customer executive with your card details and other necessary information.

The customer care representative will verify your identity and help you through.

Keep a note of the reference number for future follow up.

Via written request You can also write a formal letter asking for SBI to close your credit card.

Make sure to include your name, contact number and last four digits of your card.

Send the letter to the SBI Card address provided on their website: PO Box 28, GPO, New Delhi – 110001, SBI Card

Note: Refrain from sending any sensitive information such as CVV or card PIN.

Via email Request card closure by sending an email to SBI Card’s official customer care email ID.

Mention your card details, registered contact number, and your reasons for closure.

A reply email will be sent to you by one of the customer executives mentioning the next necessary steps. Via visiting offline branch You can visit your nearest SBI branch and request for a closure of your credit card.

Make sure that you provide valid identification and correct card details.

The bank representative will assist you with the entire process of closing the credit card. Factors to consider before closing SBI credit card Outstanding dues:Before you plan on closing the credit card, make sure there are no pending payments. If your dues are not paid, they can result in penalties and adversely affect your credit score.

Unused reward points: You can redeem the reward points accumulated on your card as reward points expire when the card is closed.

Impact on credit score: Closing a credit card can impact your credit utilisation ratio along with your credit history temporarily. As a result, this will dip your credit score. However, you can increase your credit score gradually by making timely repayments of your outstanding debts.

In conclusion, closing your credit card can be a wise decision if you are already dealing with multiple credit cards and want to consolidate your debt. This way you can avoid any future financial burden and enjoy the benefits of credit cards without any hassle.

However, you must ensure that you avoid frequent applications for credit cards as this may adversely affect your creditworthiness. Hence, make wise decisions and use credit cards wisely.