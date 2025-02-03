How to close your Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card? A step-by-step guide

Credit cards can enhance your lifestyle by offering rewards, cashbacks, and exclusive deals on travel, entertainment, and everyday purchases. However, if not managed wisely, they can lead to financial strain. It's crucial to use credit cards responsibly and make timely bill payments. If you have a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, you can easily close it, but consider a few important factors before doing so. Here's what you need to know:

Steps to close Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card Via customer care: Reach out to Kotak Credit Card customer support by dialling 1860 266 0811.

Request for a cancellation of your credit card.

One of the customer executives will assist you over the phone to cancel the credit card.

You will be required to provide the details of your credit card.

Follow the steps to finish the cancellation process. Via visiting a branch: Write a request for credit card cancellation, including your card details and the reason for cancellation.

Visit the nearest Kotak Mahindra Bank branch and submit the request to a bank representative.

Once the request is received, the bank will initiate the cancellation process.

Factors to consider while closing Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card Cut the card diagonally: When submitting a cancellation request, include a copy of the defaced credit card along with the letter.

Any charges incurred while the cancellation is being processed must be cleared by you.

If the bank doesn’t receive proof that the card is cut and a transaction occurs, you will still be responsible for the payment. Redeem reward points: Redeem all accumulated reward points before initiating the cancellation request.

If not redeemed, the bank provides a short window to claim the points after requesting cancellation.

Any unredeemed points after this period will expire, and the bank is not liable. Cancel automatic payments: Ensure all automatic payments linked to the credit card are cancelled before initiating cancellation.

Failure to do so may lead to transactions being processed, causing delays in the cancellation process. Clear outstanding dues: Settle all outstanding amounts on the card before submitting the cancellation request.

The bank may reject the cancellation request if dues are unpaid. Review the final statement: Check the final credit card statement for unauthorised or unnoticed transactions before cancelling.

This ensures there are no complications during the cancellation process.

In conclusion, closing your credit card is a wise option if you are already facing a financial crunch. This way you can reduce your liabilities and focus on repaying them timely. You must note that your credit score will dip after you cancel your credit card, however, you can increase it eventually by making timely repayments of your existing debt.