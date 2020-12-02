How to comply with requirement of disclosure of assets in ITR form

Under immovable properties you have to furnish details of land and building owned by you whether the ownership is single or joint. While furnishing the details, you have to mention various details like description, cost and address of the property with PIN where the property is situated. You have to disclose the details of all immovable property acquired through gifts or as inheritance as well. There will not be any problem in disclosing the description and address of the property but you may face difficulty while mentioning the cost of such property. In such a situation you can indicate the market value of such property as on 1st April 2001, if acquired prior to that date or value on the date on which you acquired it, in case cost for which the previous owner had acquired is not available with you.