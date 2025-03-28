How to contact Axis Bank credit card customer care? A complete guide

If you are an Axis Bank credit card customer, you can reach out to the bank’s customer care quickly in case of any query or requirement. The bank offers various methods through which you can get your concerns resolved based on your preferences.
1860-419-5555
1860-500-5555
1800-103-5577
022 6798 7700
Note: It is essential to take immediate action in the event of a lost or stolen credit card to avoid being held liable for unauthorised transactions.
1800 419 5577
Note: This helpline is dedicated only for the rural and agricultural sectors to address their concerns on urgent matters.
Country
Customer care number
USA
1855 205 5577
Saudi Arabia
800 850 0000
UK
0808 178 5040
UAE
8000 3570 3218
Singapore
800 1206 355
Qatar
00 800 100 348
Canada
1855 436 0726
Bahrain
800 11 300
Australia
1800 153 861
Non-Toll-Free
+91 40 67174100
In case you prefer a written communication, you can reach out to the customer care via writing an email. It is important to note that while sending an email you must mention your account and other necessary details so that your concern can be taken care of on an urgent basis.
If the response from the Axis Bank customer care is not satisfactory, you can take it to the nodal officer. To submit the grievance redressal form online, visit the official Axis Bank website and then fill up the form or you can download the form and send it to the designated address.
Mr. Ashish Rajput
Designation: Assistant Vice President
Address: Axis Bank Ltd, NPC1, 5th Floor, “Gigaplex”, Plot No I.T.5, MIDC, Airoli Knowledge Park, Airoli, Navi Mumbai-400708
Contact No: 08061865200
Email: nodal.officer@axisbank.com
Region
Nodal officer name & address
Contact number
Orissa
Mr. Ajit Kumar Tripathy
Plot no.1, Ground Floor,
Nandighosh Estates, Bapujinagar,
Bhubaneswar – 751009
0674-2598912
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura
Mr. Munindra Nath Bharali
Administrative Office, Chibber,
House, 3rd Floor,
Guwahati – Assam 781 005
0361-2340029
Bihar and Jharkhand
Dr. Abhay Kumar Deepak
1st Floor, Pataliputra Colony Main Road
Opposite Sai Mandir Patna – 800013
0612-2271222
Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh
S N. Bhattacharya
Axis House, Plot No- 1-14,
Tower T1, 5th Floor,
Jaypee Greens Wish Town,
Sector 128, Noida – 201304 ( UP)
0120 – 6210005
Rajasthan
Mr. Manoj Dikshit
1st Floor, Shanti Towers,
Hawa Sadak, B-115,
Civil Lines, Jaipur-302006
0141-4076752
Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh
Mr. Rakesh Langar
2nd Floor, SCO – 369 & 370,
Sector – 34 A, Chandigarh – 160022
0172-5037181
Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (excluding Ghaziabad)
Mr. Tuhin Sarkar
1st Floor, U P Co-Operative Bank
Building, 2, M G Marg,
Hazratganj, Lucknow – 226001.
0522-4917202
Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andaman Nicobar Islands
Mr. G. Raghavan
82, 3rd Floor,
Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai,
Mylapore, Chennai – 600004
044-28285966
Karnataka
Mr. S. Shankara
No. 41, Sheshadri Road,
Anand Rao Circle,
Bangalore – 560 009
080-23000410
Andhra Pradesh
Mr. P. B. Kumar
Abhinandan Towers,
6-3- 249/3, Road No 1,
Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad – 500034
040-27540060
Kerala and Lakshadweep
Mr. Sudheesh Menon
41/418, 5 Floor,
Chicago Plaza,
Rajaji Road, Ernakulam,
Kochi – – 682 035
0484-4422089
Maharashtra and Goa
Mr. Alok Srivastava
Mumbai Circle Office,
2nd Floor, Corporate Park II,
Behind Swastik Park,
Sion Trombay Road,
Chembur East, Mumbai -400071
022-45051296
Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
Mr. P Krishnamoorthy
Shivalik – Ishan,
3rd Floor, Near C. N. Vidyalaya,
Ambavadi, Ahmedabad – 380015
079 -40225140
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
Mr. D. B. Kiran
2nd Floor, “The Infinity”,
Near Hotel Tulsi Exotica,
M.P.Nagar, Zone – II,
Bhopal – 462011
0755 – 4097920
Source: Paisabazaar
In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending, hence, make sure that you do not spend it unnecessarily. In case you find an unauthorised transaction or any discrepancy in your credit card bill, make sure that you seek assistance from customer service as even a single missed EMI repayment will damage your credit score.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.