How to contact Axis Bank credit card customer care? A complete guide

If you are an Axis Bank credit card customer, you can reach out to the bank’s customer care quickly in case of any query or requirement. The bank offers various methods through which you can get your concerns resolved based on your preferences.

Ways to contact Axis Bank credit card customer care 1. Customer care helpline a) Toll free number 1860-419-5555

1860-500-5555

1800-103-5577

b) For lost or stolen cards 022 6798 7700

Note: It is essential to take immediate action in the event of a lost or stolen credit card to avoid being held liable for unauthorised transactions.

c) For agricultural and rural queries 1800 419 5577

Note: This helpline is dedicated only for the rural and agricultural sectors to address their concerns on urgent matters.

d) For NRI customers

Country Customer care number USA 1855 205 5577 Saudi Arabia 800 850 0000 UK 0808 178 5040 UAE 8000 3570 3218 Singapore 800 1206 355 Qatar 00 800 100 348 Canada 1855 436 0726 Bahrain 800 11 300 Australia 1800 153 861 Non-Toll-Free +91 40 67174100

2. Email support In case you prefer a written communication, you can reach out to the customer care via writing an email. It is important to note that while sending an email you must mention your account and other necessary details so that your concern can be taken care of on an urgent basis.

Email address: customer.services@axisbank.com 3. Grievance redressal form If the response from the Axis Bank customer care is not satisfactory, you can take it to the nodal officer. To submit the grievance redressal form online, visit the official Axis Bank website and then fill up the form or you can download the form and send it to the designated address.

Grievance Redressal Officer: Mr. Ashish Rajput

Designation: Assistant Vice President

Address: Axis Bank Ltd, NPC1, 5th Floor, “Gigaplex”, Plot No I.T.5, MIDC, Airoli Knowledge Park, Airoli, Navi Mumbai-400708

Contact No: 08061865200

Email: nodal.officer@axisbank.com

Grievance Redressal Officer in other states

Region Nodal officer name & address Contact number Orissa Mr. Ajit Kumar Tripathy Plot no.1, Ground Floor, Nandighosh Estates, Bapujinagar, Bhubaneswar – 751009 0674-2598912 Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura Mr. Munindra Nath Bharali Administrative Office, Chibber, House, 3rd Floor, Guwahati – Assam 781 005 0361-2340029 Bihar and Jharkhand Dr. Abhay Kumar Deepak 1st Floor, Pataliputra Colony Main Road Opposite Sai Mandir Patna – 800013 0612-2271222 Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh S N. Bhattacharya Axis House, Plot No- 1-14, Tower T1, 5th Floor, Jaypee Greens Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida – 201304 ( UP) 0120 – 6210005 Rajasthan Mr. Manoj Dikshit 1st Floor, Shanti Towers, Hawa Sadak, B-115, Civil Lines, Jaipur-302006 0141-4076752 Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh Mr. Rakesh Langar 2nd Floor, SCO – 369 & 370, Sector – 34 A, Chandigarh – 160022 0172-5037181 Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (excluding Ghaziabad) Mr. Tuhin Sarkar 1st Floor, U P Co-Operative Bank Building, 2, M G Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow – 226001. 0522-4917202 Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andaman Nicobar Islands Mr. G. Raghavan 82, 3rd Floor, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai – 600004 044-28285966 Karnataka Mr. S. Shankara No. 41, Sheshadri Road, Anand Rao Circle, Bangalore – 560 009 080-23000410 Andhra Pradesh Mr. P. B. Kumar Abhinandan Towers, 6-3- 249/3, Road No 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034 040-27540060 Kerala and Lakshadweep Mr. Sudheesh Menon 41/418, 5 Floor, Chicago Plaza, Rajaji Road, Ernakulam, Kochi – – 682 035 0484-4422089 Maharashtra and Goa Mr. Alok Srivastava Mumbai Circle Office, 2nd Floor, Corporate Park II, Behind Swastik Park, Sion Trombay Road, Chembur East, Mumbai -400071 022-45051296 Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu Mr. P Krishnamoorthy Shivalik – Ishan, 3rd Floor, Near C. N. Vidyalaya, Ambavadi, Ahmedabad – 380015 079 -40225140 Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Mr. D. B. Kiran 2nd Floor, “The Infinity”, Near Hotel Tulsi Exotica, M.P.Nagar, Zone – II, Bhopal – 462011 0755 – 4097920

Source: Paisabazaar

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending, hence, make sure that you do not spend it unnecessarily. In case you find an unauthorised transaction or any discrepancy in your credit card bill, make sure that you seek assistance from customer service as even a single missed EMI repayment will damage your credit score.