How to contact Axis Bank credit card customer care? A complete guide

Customers of Axis Bank can contact customer care through toll-free numbers for queries and lost cards. There are specific helplines for agricultural issues and NRI customers. Unresolved matters can be escalated to a nodal officer using grievance forms or emails.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published28 Mar 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Axis Bank provides multiple contact options for credit card customers, including toll-free numbers and dedicated helplines for lost cards and rural queries.

If you are an Axis Bank credit card customer, you can reach out to the bank’s customer care quickly in case of any query or requirement. The bank offers various methods through which you can get your concerns resolved based on your preferences.

Get your Credit Card right now!

Lifetime free Credit Card
No credit score required
Apply Now

Ways to contact Axis Bank credit card customer care

1. Customer care helpline

a) Toll free number

1860-419-5555

1860-500-5555

1800-103-5577

b) For lost or stolen cards

022 6798 7700

Note: It is essential to take immediate action in the event of a lost or stolen credit card to avoid being held liable for unauthorised transactions.

Also Read | 5 best credit cards for lounge access in March 2025

c) For agricultural and rural queries

1800 419 5577

Note: This helpline is dedicated only for the rural and agricultural sectors to address their concerns on urgent matters.

d) For NRI customers

Country

Customer care number

USA

1855 205 5577

Saudi Arabia

800 850 0000

UK

0808 178 5040

UAE

8000 3570 3218

Singapore

800 1206 355

Qatar

00 800 100 348

Canada

1855 436 0726

Bahrain

800 11 300

Australia

1800 153 861

Non-Toll-Free

+91 40 67174100

2. Email support

In case you prefer a written communication, you can reach out to the customer care via writing an email. It is important to note that while sending an email you must mention your account and other necessary details so that your concern can be taken care of on an urgent basis.

3. Grievance redressal form

If the response from the Axis Bank customer care is not satisfactory, you can take it to the nodal officer. To submit the grievance redressal form online, visit the official Axis Bank website and then fill up the form or you can download the form and send it to the designated address.

Grievance Redressal Officer:

Mr. Ashish Rajput
Designation: Assistant Vice President
Address: Axis Bank Ltd, NPC1, 5th Floor, “Gigaplex”, Plot No I.T.5, MIDC, Airoli Knowledge Park, Airoli, Navi Mumbai-400708
Contact No: 08061865200
Email: nodal.officer@axisbank.com

Grievance Redressal Officer in other states

 

Region

Nodal officer name & address

Contact number

Orissa

Mr. Ajit Kumar Tripathy

Plot no.1, Ground Floor,

Nandighosh Estates, Bapujinagar,

Bhubaneswar – 751009

0674-2598912

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura

Mr. Munindra Nath Bharali

Administrative Office, Chibber,

House, 3rd Floor,

Guwahati – Assam 781 005

0361-2340029

Bihar and Jharkhand

Dr. Abhay Kumar Deepak

1st Floor, Pataliputra Colony Main Road

Opposite Sai Mandir Patna – 800013

0612-2271222

Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh

S N. Bhattacharya

Axis House, Plot No- 1-14,

Tower T1, 5th Floor,

Jaypee Greens Wish Town,

Sector 128, Noida – 201304 ( UP)

0120 – 6210005

Rajasthan

Mr. Manoj Dikshit

1st Floor, Shanti Towers,

Hawa Sadak, B-115,

Civil Lines, Jaipur-302006

0141-4076752

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh

Mr. Rakesh Langar

2nd Floor, SCO – 369 & 370,

Sector – 34 A, Chandigarh – 160022

0172-5037181

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (excluding Ghaziabad)

Mr. Tuhin Sarkar

1st Floor, U P Co-Operative Bank

Building, 2, M G Marg,

Hazratganj, Lucknow – 226001.

0522-4917202

Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andaman Nicobar Islands

Mr. G. Raghavan

82, 3rd Floor,

Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai,

Mylapore, Chennai – 600004

044-28285966

Karnataka

Mr. S. Shankara

No. 41, Sheshadri Road,

Anand Rao Circle,

Bangalore – 560 009

080-23000410

Andhra Pradesh

Mr. P. B. Kumar

Abhinandan Towers,

6-3- 249/3, Road No 1,

Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad – 500034

040-27540060

Kerala and Lakshadweep

Mr. Sudheesh Menon

41/418, 5 Floor,

Chicago Plaza,

Rajaji Road, Ernakulam,

Kochi – – 682 035

0484-4422089

Maharashtra and Goa

Mr. Alok Srivastava

Mumbai Circle Office,

2nd Floor, Corporate Park II,

Behind Swastik Park,

Sion Trombay Road,

Chembur East, Mumbai -400071

022-45051296

Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu

Mr. P Krishnamoorthy

Shivalik – Ishan,

3rd Floor, Near C. N. Vidyalaya,

Ambavadi, Ahmedabad – 380015

079 -40225140

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Mr. D. B. Kiran

2nd Floor, “The Infinity”,

Near Hotel Tulsi Exotica,

M.P.Nagar, Zone – II,

Bhopal – 462011

0755 – 4097920

Source: Paisabazaar

Also Read | Credit card hack to get higher rewards on bulk payments

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending, hence, make sure that you do not spend it unnecessarily. In case you find an unauthorised transaction or any discrepancy in your credit card bill, make sure that you seek assistance from customer service as even a single missed EMI repayment will damage your credit score.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow to contact Axis Bank credit card customer care? A complete guide
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App