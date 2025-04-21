How to contact Equitas Small Finance Bank credit card? A step-by-step guide

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB), is one of the nation's leading financial institutions. It has a market capitalisation of ₹7397 crore. This bank provides several offers on a wide range of credit cards. These credit cards are designed to meet various financial needs and aspirations of credit card holders such as health expenses, education, home renovation, emergency surgeries etc.

In such a case, if you are a credit card holder of Equitas Small Finance bank and are looking for help from the bank on billing issues, loss of your credit card or problems related to unauthorised transactions then the bank provides for several methods through which you can connect with its customer support team and get your queries answered.

This write-up is dedicated towards discussing five steps through which you can reach out to the customer care team of Equitas Small Finance Bank and get your problems resolved in seamless fashion.

Step 1: Reaching out to the credit card helpline number The easiest, and fastest way to get your credit card related problems resolved is by reaching out to the Equitas Small Finance Bank credit card helpline. The official toll free number 1800-103-2977 can be utilised to share views, discuss issues and get clear guidance. This help line number is available from 8 AM to 8 PM for operational support and general guidan

It is also available 24x7 for reporting serious financial emergencies such as reporting a credit card fraud, illegal transaction or even blocking your credit card in difficult times.

Note: The number discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the updated number, please refer to the official website of Equitas Small Finance Bank. As these numbers are changed, updated and regulated as per the policies of the bank.

Step 2: Focus on alternative phone numbers if toll free is busy Now, if you are faced with a serious threat of financial loss and the toll-free number is not unreachable or busy then to combat such situations Equitas Small Finance Bank has provided several alternative contact numbers.

+91-44-4004-8500 and +91-44-6965-4600 are the alternative contact numbers that can be reached out to for assistance. These lines come in bandy during peak hours or even when you are trying to reach out for help with regions where there is limited toll free help.

Now, in all such cases before calling you should keep your card details, personal details such as PAN, Aadhaar Card, phone numbers etc., handy for helping the customer support team to assist you.

Note: The alternative numbers shared above are illustrative in nature. These numbers are open to change as per the policies of the bank. That is why before calling, refer to the official website of Equitas Small Finance Bank and refer to the exact numbers provided on the official website only.

Step 3: Write an email and express yourself clearly There are times when credit card users want to keep a record of their interactions with the bank. For example, connecting through a call is easy but it is difficult to retain the call. That is why for all such cases, the bank has provided for a dedicated email address: customerservice@equitasbank.com

Hence, for all non-urgent problems and queries you can write an email to the customer service team of the bank and state your problems clearly. This will also ensure that you have a clean digitally written record of your interaction with the bank for future reference.

For the updated official email address reach out to the website of Equitas Small Finance bank https://www.equitasbank.com/

The email address discussed above is only for illustrative purposes. This address is open for changes and amendments as per the policies of the bank.

Further, always include important information such as your registered contact number and the last four numbers of your credit card to help the team locate your credit card account faster.

Another important is to remember that you should never share your complete card details, CVVs, PINs etc with anyone. As no banking institution or its customer service agent even requests your for such information as this is all confidential in nature. Hence, as a well informed customer you should hence be aware of your rights, duties and obligations while interacting with the official customer service agent of the bank.

Step 4: Reach out to the bank by Live chats and WhatsApp banking Equitas Small Finance Bank offers customer support through the live chat i.e., a virtual assistant on its website. The AI tool is known as ‘Aidy’. As soon as you enter the official website of the bank you will be welcomed by an AI enabled virtual assistant: “Hello, Aidy here ! How may I help you?”

Clicking on the same will guide you through options such as: Banking services, Apply Now, Banking related FAQ, Loans, Branch Locater etc.

On similar lines, you can also reach out to the customer support team for a resolution of your queries through the WhatsApp banking platform of the bank.

Through the same you can obtain easy bank statements, transaction details, errors in transaction reports or other related resolutions. The application of the bank is freely available on App store and you can also gain access to the same through the official website of the bank: https://www.equitasbank.com/

Step 5: Writing a letter to the bank or visiting its branch in person For credit card users who are not fond of technology, for all such individuals the Equitas Small Finance bank has provided options to visit its nearest branch and resolve their problems. For this you can simply check the address details of the nearest Equitas Small Finance Bank branch by a simple google search and go and visit the same.

Once you reach the branch you can discuss, share details of your credit card problems with the concerned customer service executive for obtaining a clear resolution on the same. Now, you can also visit the head office of the bank located in Chennai and even write handwritten letters to them for gaining clarifications. The details of the exact address are available on the official website of the bank.

Further, if your credit card related queries are still not resolved then you can reach out to the bank provided nodal officer and Principal nodal officer. The details of these officials are available on the bank's official website.

What are some important safety points that you should always keep in mind? It is your responsibility to stay alert and cautious of banking concepts to avoid falling for credit card scams. On the same lines, it is always important to keep in mind that Equitas Small Finance Bank or any of the bank's official customer support member will never ask you to provide sensitive information such as: OTPs, CVVs, PINs, Customer ID details, bank account details, credit card account details etc., either through email of phone.

That is why if you ever encounter any person reaching out to you with the intention of extracting private and confidential information like above, never share your personal details and hang up the call. Post the same immediately, report the issue and reach out to the nearest police station or the cyber crime portal to lodge a complaint. Your safety in this regard is entirely dependent on your vigilance and knowledge.