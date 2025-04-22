How to contact Federal Bank credit card customer care? 6 easy ways explained

Federal Bank provides for several channels through which credit card users can reach out to the bank and seek assistance. The leading financial institution has, in response to the growing demand of efficient customer service, has bolstered its credit card support infrastructure.
The objective of this write-up is to discuss several simple methods and steps through which Federal Bank credit card users can reach out to the customer support of the bank and seek seamless resolutions to their day to day credit card queries.
The Federal Bank provides for 24x7 i.e., round the clock toll free numbers for credit card related problems. The credit card users can reach out to these numbers through their own registered mobile numbers and ensure that they can get easy resolutions to their credit card related disputes and issues. 1800-425-1199 and 1800-420-1199 are the two numbers that can be reached out to during credit card related emergencies such as identity theft, credit card loss etc.
Not only this, these helplines serve various other purposes such as credit card activation, reporting and raising complaints against card loss, stolen cards or credit card scams and even disputes with regards to recent transactions. Federal Bank credit card users are advised to call from their registered numbers and always keep basic identification documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card etc., with them to help in making the resolution and verification process smooth.
Note: The toll free numbers discussed above are open to change as per the policies of the bank. That is why before reaching out to any numbers visit the official website of Federal bank and carefully check the updated and accurate contact details.
Now, for all non-urgent or descriptive inquiries, the Federal Bank provides dedicated emails. For general queries and doubts the federal bank users can reach out to: contact@federalbank.co.in
Whereas for specific credit card related queries, issues and problems the credit card holders can reach out to: creditcards@federalbank.co.in
Federal Bank customers are suggested to include important details such as, credit card number (masked for security reasons), customer ID, registered mobile number, any earlier bills or issues for reference etc., while drafting their mails. These simple steps will help in facilitation of a prompt resolution.
Note: The emails discussed above are illustrative in nature and are open to change and modification as the policies of the bank. For the updated email address of the bank click on the ‘Contact us’ tab on the official website of the Federal Bank.
Credit card users can also reach out to the customer service team of Federal Bank with their queries through the digital personal assistant ‘Feddy’, through this AI assistant credit card users can raise their doubts and get a smooth resolution by following the provided steps.
Through following the instructions of the online digital AI assistant 'Feddy', aspirational customers and credit card users can also avail WhatsApp banking, which is available on: +919633700800 for services such as bill payments, fund transfer etc.
Note: The number discussed above is illustrative only. It is open to change as per the policies of the bank. That is why before contacting, reach out to the official website of the Federal bank.
To boost its global customer base Federal Bank has a separate devoted customer support team. To reach out to the same concerned users can call on the phone numbers: +91-484-2630994 / +91-484-2630995 / 080-61991199.
Further, for all NRI related queries the email address: nrisupport@federalbank.co.in can be reached out through emails. These platforms ensure that even NRIs are provided with proper, timely and seamless assistance for their credit card related queries and other associated banking needs.
Federal Bank has implemented a multi-tiered grievance redressal system:
Finally, for more updates, location of nearest ATM or bank branch, information and developments regarding new offers, cashbacks and other related issues on Federal bank credit cards credit card holders can visit www.federalbank.co.in and get a seamless solution to their problems.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.