How to contact Federal Bank credit card customer care? 6 easy ways explained

Federal Bank provides for several channels through which credit card users can reach out to the bank and seek assistance. The leading financial institution has, in response to the growing demand of efficient customer service, has bolstered its credit card support infrastructure.

The objective of this write-up is to discuss several simple methods and steps through which Federal Bank credit card users can reach out to the customer support of the bank and seek seamless resolutions to their day to day credit card queries.

24x7 toll-free numbers for immediate customer support The Federal Bank provides for 24x7 i.e., round the clock toll free numbers for credit card related problems. The credit card users can reach out to these numbers through their own registered mobile numbers and ensure that they can get easy resolutions to their credit card related disputes and issues. 1800-425-1199 and 1800-420-1199 are the two numbers that can be reached out to during credit card related emergencies such as identity theft, credit card loss etc.

Also Read | Top 4 Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards with the best offers

Not only this, these helplines serve various other purposes such as credit card activation, reporting and raising complaints against card loss, stolen cards or credit card scams and even disputes with regards to recent transactions. Federal Bank credit card users are advised to call from their registered numbers and always keep basic identification documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card etc., with them to help in making the resolution and verification process smooth.

Note: The toll free numbers discussed above are open to change as per the policies of the bank. That is why before reaching out to any numbers visit the official website of Federal bank and carefully check the updated and accurate contact details.

Devoted email support for Federal Bank credit card users Now, for all non-urgent or descriptive inquiries, the Federal Bank provides dedicated emails. For general queries and doubts the federal bank users can reach out to: contact@federalbank.co.in

Whereas for specific credit card related queries, issues and problems the credit card holders can reach out to: creditcards@federalbank.co.in

Federal Bank customers are suggested to include important details such as, credit card number (masked for security reasons), customer ID, registered mobile number, any earlier bills or issues for reference etc., while drafting their mails. These simple steps will help in facilitation of a prompt resolution.

Note: The emails discussed above are illustrative in nature and are open to change and modification as the policies of the bank. For the updated email address of the bank click on the ‘Contact us’ tab on the official website of the Federal Bank.

Reaching out to “Feddy” the Federal Bank AI assistant Credit card users can also reach out to the customer service team of Federal Bank with their queries through the digital personal assistant ‘Feddy’, through this AI assistant credit card users can raise their doubts and get a smooth resolution by following the provided steps.

Seeking help through Federal Bank WhatsApp banking Through following the instructions of the online digital AI assistant 'Feddy', aspirational customers and credit card users can also avail WhatsApp banking, which is available on: +919633700800 for services such as bill payments, fund transfer etc.

Note: The number discussed above is illustrative only. It is open to change as per the policies of the bank. That is why before contacting, reach out to the official website of the Federal bank.

Special support for NRIs To boost its global customer base Federal Bank has a separate devoted customer support team. To reach out to the same concerned users can call on the phone numbers: +91-484-2630994 / +91-484-2630995 / 080-61991199.

Further, for all NRI related queries the email address: nrisupport@federalbank.co.in can be reached out through emails. These platforms ensure that even NRIs are provided with proper, timely and seamless assistance for their credit card related queries and other associated banking needs.

Dedicated grievance redressal mechanism Federal Bank has implemented a multi-tiered grievance redressal system:

Initial complaint: Contact the 24x7 customer care or email creditcards@federalbank.co.in Escalation further: If unresolved within 10 working days, escalate to the Nodal Officer at creditcardescalation@federalbank.co.in Second stage of Escalation: If still dissatisfied after 5 working days, contact the Principal Nodal Officer at support@federalbank.co.in Banking ombudsman redressal: As a last resort, you can also approach the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Integrated Ombudsman if nothing helps at all. For more details on the same, consider visiting the official website of RBI. Finally, for more updates, location of nearest ATM or bank branch, information and developments regarding new offers, cashbacks and other related issues on Federal bank credit cards credit card holders can visit www.federalbank.co.in and get a seamless solution to their problems.