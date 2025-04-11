How to contact Kotak credit card customer care? A Complete Guide

If you are a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card customer, the bank provides you options through which you can immediately contact the customer care to get assistance on your issues related to your card. This way you can get your queries resolved quickly and enjoy the benefits of your credit card.
Here’s how you can reach out to the Kotak Mahindra Bank customer care:
In case of any immediate assistance regarding your Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, you can contact the 24/7 customer care helpline.
General Inquiries:1860 266 2666
Kotak 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card Holders: 1860 266 0811
Country
Number
America
1855-3656767
Australia
001180044990000
Hong Kong
00180044990000
United Kingdom
0080044990000
Canada
18557684020
Singapore
8001013054
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a dedicated platform so that you can register complaints or seek assistance:
Complaint form: Visit the Kotak Mahindra Bank “contact us” page and select the appropriate option to submit your request online.
Kotak Bank has a structured four-tier grievance redressal system if you are not satisfied with the response from customer care. However, if not handled, it can be forwarded to the Banking Ombudsman.
If Level 1 doesn’t sort out the issue in 7 days, then it can be escalated.
You can escalate the issue to the Nodal Officer if no satisfactory response is received within 5 working days.
Customer care helpline: Call 8879374983 (Available business days between 10 AM – 6 PM)
You can escalate the issue to the Principal Nodal Officer if the issue persists for 3 to 5 working days.
By Email: Submit a complaint via the Principal Nodal Officer contact form.
In conclusion, you must ensure that you always keep a regular check on your credit card transactions as well as your bill statements so that you can immediately reach out to the customer care for urgent action.
