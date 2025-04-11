How to contact Kotak credit card customer care? A Complete Guide

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 24/7 customer care support for credit card issues. Customers can contact helplines or submit complaints online. A structured grievance redressal system allows escalation if problems persist, ensuring quick resolutions and customer satisfaction.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Apr 2025, 02:47 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank customer card: A complete guide.
Kotak Mahindra Bank customer card: A complete guide.

If you are a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card customer, the bank provides you options through which you can immediately contact the customer care to get assistance on your issues related to your card. This way you can get your queries resolved quickly and enjoy the benefits of your credit card.

Also Read | No annual fee vs annual fee credit cards: Which one is right for you?

Here’s how you can reach out to the Kotak Mahindra Bank customer care:

1. Customer care helpline

In case of any immediate assistance regarding your Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, you can contact the 24/7 customer care helpline.

General Inquiries:1860 266 2666​

Kotak 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card Holders: 1860 266 0811​

2. International helpline numbers

Country

Number

America

1855-3656767

Australia

001180044990000

Hong Kong

00180044990000

United Kingdom

0080044990000

Canada

18557684020

Singapore

8001013054

 

3. Online complaint form

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a dedicated platform so that you can register complaints or seek assistance:​

Complaint form: Visit the Kotak Mahindra Bank “contact us” page and select the appropriate option to submit your request online.

4. Net banking

  • Update contact details: Visit the ‘profile’ section to change your email ID or mobile number.​
  • Payment and statements: Access your outstanding amounts, view current or previous statements, and explore payment options.​
  • ATM PIN generation: Generate or reset your credit card ATM PIN through the Net Banking portal.

Also Read | How to convert your IndusInd credit card bill to EMI? A complete guide

5. Credit card customer care grievance redressal

Kotak Bank has a structured four-tier grievance redressal system if you are not satisfied with the response from customer care. However, if not handled, it can be forwarded to the Banking Ombudsman.

Level 1: Initial complaint registration

  • Online grievance form: Fill in the online grievance form by choosing “Click here to fill in the online grievance form”.
  • Net banking: Go to the inbox section in Kotak Net banking and raise your complaint.
  • Call support: Dial 1860 266 2666 for Call Support to register a grievance with customer care.
  • Branch visit: Visit nearest Kotak Mahindra Bank branch for direct assistance.
  • By Letter: Write to Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., P.O. Box: 16344, Mumbai-400013.

Level 2: Escalation of unresolved complaints

If Level 1 doesn’t sort out the issue in 7 days, then it can be escalated.

  • Online escalation: Visit Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Level 2 grievance page and provide the requested details along with the Level 1 Service Request number.
  • Offline grievance escalation: Print out the grievance escalation form in the language you choose (11 available) and mail it to the address on the form.

Level 3: Contact the Nodal Officer

You can escalate the issue to the Nodal Officer if no satisfactory response is received within 5 working days.

Send a letter to:

  • Mrs. T. Kamat
  • Kotak Infinity, 5th Floor, Zone I, Bldg No. 21,
  • Infinity Park, General A.K. Vaidya Marg, Malad (E),
  • Mumbai – 400097.
  • Fill out the Nodal Officer contact form and submit it by Email.

Customer care helpline: Call 8879374983 (Available business days between 10 AM – 6 PM)

Level 4: Contact the Principal Nodal Officer

You can escalate the issue to the Principal Nodal Officer if the issue persists for 3 to 5 working days.

Send a letter to:

  • Mr. K Vora
  • Kotak Infinity, 5th Floor, Zone II, Bldg No. 21,
  • Infinity Park, General A.K. Vaidya Marg, Malad (E),
  • Mumbai – 400097.

By Email: Submit a complaint via the Principal Nodal Officer contact form.

Also Read | 5 popular credit cards offering large cashbacks to users

In conclusion, you must ensure that you always keep a regular check on your credit card transactions as well as your bill statements so that you can immediately reach out to the customer care for urgent action.


Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow to contact Kotak credit card customer care? A Complete Guide
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 02:47 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.