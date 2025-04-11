How to contact Kotak credit card customer care? A Complete Guide

If you are a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card customer, the bank provides you options through which you can immediately contact the customer care to get assistance on your issues related to your card. This way you can get your queries resolved quickly and enjoy the benefits of your credit card.

Here’s how you can reach out to the Kotak Mahindra Bank customer care:

1. Customer care helpline In case of any immediate assistance regarding your Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, you can contact the 24/7 customer care helpline.

General Inquiries:1860 266 2666​

Kotak 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card Holders: 1860 266 0811​

2. International helpline numbers

Country Number America 1855-3656767 Australia 001180044990000 Hong Kong 00180044990000 United Kingdom 0080044990000 Canada 18557684020 Singapore 8001013054

3. Online complaint form Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a dedicated platform so that you can register complaints or seek assistance:​

Complaint form: Visit the Kotak Mahindra Bank “contact us” page and select the appropriate option to submit your request online.

4. Net banking Update contact details: Visit the ‘profile’ section to change your email ID or mobile number.​

Visit the ‘profile’ section to change your email ID or mobile number.​ Payment and statements: Access your outstanding amounts, view current or previous statements, and explore payment options.​

Access your outstanding amounts, view current or previous statements, and explore payment options.​ ATM PIN generation: Generate or reset your credit card ATM PIN through the Net Banking portal.

5. Credit card customer care grievance redressal Kotak Bank has a structured four-tier grievance redressal system if you are not satisfied with the response from customer care. However, if not handled, it can be forwarded to the Banking Ombudsman.

Level 1: Initial complaint registration Online grievance form: Fill in the online grievance form by choosing “Click here to fill in the online grievance form”.

Fill in the online grievance form by choosing “Click here to fill in the online grievance form”. Net banking: Go to the inbox section in Kotak Net banking and raise your complaint.

Go to the inbox section in Kotak Net banking and raise your complaint. Call support: Dial 1860 266 2666 for Call Support to register a grievance with customer care.

Dial 1860 266 2666 for Call Support to register a grievance with customer care. Branch visit: Visit nearest Kotak Mahindra Bank branch for direct assistance.

Visit nearest Kotak Mahindra Bank branch for direct assistance. By Letter: Write to Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., P.O. Box: 16344, Mumbai-400013. Level 2: Escalation of unresolved complaints If Level 1 doesn’t sort out the issue in 7 days, then it can be escalated.

Online escalation: Visit Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Level 2 grievance page and provide the requested details along with the Level 1 Service Request number.

Visit Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Level 2 grievance page and provide the requested details along with the Level 1 Service Request number. Offline grievance escalation: Print out the grievance escalation form in the language you choose (11 available) and mail it to the address on the form. Level 3: Contact the Nodal Officer You can escalate the issue to the Nodal Officer if no satisfactory response is received within 5 working days.

Send a letter to: Mrs. T. Kamat

Kotak Infinity, 5th Floor, Zone I, Bldg No. 21,

Infinity Park, General A.K. Vaidya Marg, Malad (E),

Mumbai – 400097.

Fill out the Nodal Officer contact form and submit it by Email. Customer care helpline: Call 8879374983 (Available business days between 10 AM – 6 PM)

Level 4: Contact the Principal Nodal Officer You can escalate the issue to the Principal Nodal Officer if the issue persists for 3 to 5 working days.

Send a letter to: Mr. K Vora

Kotak Infinity, 5th Floor, Zone II, Bldg No. 21,

Infinity Park, General A.K. Vaidya Marg, Malad (E),

Mumbai – 400097. By Email: Submit a complaint via the Principal Nodal Officer contact form.

In conclusion, you must ensure that you always keep a regular check on your credit card transactions as well as your bill statements so that you can immediately reach out to the customer care for urgent action.