How to contact Union Bank Visa Gold credit card customer care: 4 easy ways explained

If you are a Union Bank's Visa Gold credit card user, then the bank provides an elaborate and well-structured grievance redressal process.

This process has been developed to help and support Union Bank of India's Visa Gold credit card users and provide them with seamless and timely resolutions for their credit card related complaints and queries.

Let us look at four ways Union Bank's Visa Gold credit card users can raise complaints, speak with customer service, and resolve issues.

1. Contact Union Bank of India's 24/7 customer care If you have a Union Bank of India credit card-related emergency or complaint, call the 24/7 customer care numbers. They will provide you with immediate assistance.

The numbers 1800 2333, 1800 208 2244, 1800 425 1515 and 1800 425 3555 can all be contacted in case of credit card theft, identity theft and credit card loss.

These toll-free numbers are available round the clock to help with credit card related issues.

Ensure you keep the relevant documents such as credit card details, PAN card, Aadhaar card, etc, for identity verification and quick resolution of your problems.

Note: The numbers provided above are illustrative in nature. For the updated numbers and contact details refer to the official website of the bank.

2. Utilising the online grievance redressal portal The Union Bank of India also provides an online platform for registering and lodging complaints. Through the same platform, you can also submit and track the progress of your complaint and get a clear resolution. The online grievance redressal portal can be reached from the official website of the bank: https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/en/home

3. Email the credit card grievance officer If you are someone who prefers to address the problem through emails and aspires to keep a digital record, then for all such cases, Union Bank of India provides a dedicated email address for credit card-related complaints and grievances.

You can get in touch with the bank’s grievance redressal officer at: ccd.grievances@unionbankofindia.bank for prompt assistance.

You can also opt to send a physical letter explaining the entire issue and the reason for your complaint to: Grievance Redressal Officer, Credit Card & MAB Department, Union Bank of India, Union Bank Building, Mafatlal Centre, 6th Floor, Near Vidhan Bhavan Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021, Maharashtra.

Refer to the official website and the designated customer service team. Then, discuss the problem with them and ask them how to escalate your complaint further if no resolution is provided within the stipulated time. The reason is that the above-mentioned contact details and email addresses can change as per the bank's policies.

These methods, therefore, ensure that your concern is heard and addressed according to the bank’s formal process.

4. Further escalation of unresolved complaints In case your complaint and query remain unresolved within the stipulated time, then in all such cases, you can escalate the issue further.

You can contact the Union Bank of India's Chief Grievance Redressal Officer. The details are available on the bank's official website.

Further, in rare cases when issues are still not resolved, you can contact the Reserve Bank of India—Banking Ombudsman. The complete details of the step-by-step process are available at the Reserve Bank of India's official website.

Hence, it is important to remember that Union Bank of India’s credit card grievance redressal policy ensures that complaints are addressed promptly, aiming for a reasonable, customer-friendly resolution within specified timelines.