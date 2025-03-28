How to convert Axis Bank credit card transactions into EMI? A step-by-step guide

Obtaining a credit card from a financial institution is an extremely easy process. This is because of the fact that credit cards, personal loans etc., are all credit instruments. They open up a line of credit and the borrower needs to repay consistently to avoid hefty interest charges later on.
Keeping the same in mind, Axis Bank, one of India’s leading banks provides its customers the opportunity to convert Axis Bank credit card transactions into equated monthly installments (EMIs). This helps the Axis Bank credit card holders flexibility in repayment and hence managing larger purchases effectively.
This simple concept facilitates customers to reduce their financial burden and keep things in order without falling behind in the dangerous trap of debt and high interest rates. That is why this write-up is dedicated towards discussing the step-by-step guidelines on how you can convert your Axis Bank credit card transactions into EMI:
Axis Bank provides for an EMI conversion facility for all transactions of ₹2500 or more. This allows the Axis Bank credit card holders to spread payments and reduce financial burden. The tenure for repayment provides for a range from 6 to 48 months.
Further, the interest rates for this service are typically set at 1.5% per month. Thus making it a cost effective alternative to standard credit card repayments.
Still in their own interest Axis Bank credit card holders are advised to reach out to the official website: https://www.axisbank.com/ of the bank and its designated customer service team for further updates and developments on interest rates, tenures along with related issues because these terms and conditions are bound to change as per the policies and directions of Axis Bank.
Note: The interest rates, tenures, transaction limits discussed here are indicative only. Reach out to the official website of the Axis Bank for the most recent updates.
Converting transactions into EMIs offers immense advantages:
Therefore, the Axis Bank credit card EMI conversion facility simplifies the managing of expenses for borrowers. This is done by helping them convert their purchases and expenses into small manageable installments.
This simple exercise of EMI conversion can be availed through various platforms as discussed above. Card holders can take advantage of this feature to enhance their economic planning and financial wellbeing.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
