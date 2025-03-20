HDFC Bank has a highly rewarding credit card program where customers are rewarded with points on spends and the points can be redeemed for cash. Below is a step-by-step guide on how HDFC credit card points can be redeemed into cash, along with relevant information on the reward system.
The easiest way to redeem HDFC credit card reward points is by visiting the bank website. The basic steps are as follows:
Further, for complete details and most recent changes and updates consider approaching the concerned HDFC Bank customer support team.
Now if offline is your first choice, HDFC Bank offers other forms of redeeming points. The same is elucidated in simple steps below:
HDFC reward points value varies depending on the card category. For example: Reward cards (Infinia, Diners Club Black) have ₹1 per point as cash back, and regular cards (Regalia, Regalia First) have ₹0.20 per point.
For enhanced value and clear understanding, visit the official website of the HDFC Bank since the terms and conditions mentioned here are for illustration purposes only and are bound to change.
As of March 2025, HDFC Bank has made some significant changes. Some of these are detailed below:
Note: For recent updates and any clarification on the same contact HDFC Bank customer care department or official website.
Redemption of credit card points in cash is always a joy. It is also important to remember that redemption for travel, hotel booking, or shopping through the 'SmartBuy' platform can result in even more value addition for HDFC credit card users.
Thus, knowing the value of your points and being aware of policy amendments, you can maximise the utilisation of your HDFC credit card. In the end it is extremely important o remember that your credit score, credit utilisation ratio, EMI terms and conditions are all under your consistent check and control so as to ensure a healthy credit card usage experience.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
