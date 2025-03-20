How to convert HDFC Bank credit card points into cash? A step-by-step guide

HDFC Bank has a highly rewarding credit card program where customers are rewarded with points on spends and the points can be redeemed for cash. Below is a step-by-step guide on how HDFC credit card points can be redeemed into cash, along with relevant information on the reward system.

Online redemption process The easiest way to redeem HDFC credit card reward points is by visiting the bank website. The basic steps are as follows:

Login to HDFC Bank net banking: Log in into HDFC net banking website using the password and customer ID.

Choosing the credit card segment: Click on the top 'Credit Card' menu option

Click on the top 'Credit Card' menu option Reward points redemption: Then click on the redemption page.

Choose your card: Pick the type of credit card on which the reward points are accumulated.

Pick the type of credit card on which the reward points are accumulated. Cashback: Choose a fixed number of points to be redeemed in cash.

Confirmation: Check the terms and conditions carefully and click on the confirm option. The cash will normally be credited to your account within seven working days. Further, for complete details and most recent changes and updates consider approaching the concerned HDFC Bank customer support team.

Offline redemption facilities Now if offline is your first choice, HDFC Bank offers other forms of redeeming points. The same is elucidated in simple steps below:

Redemption form: Fill out a paper redemption form and submit it for processing.

Fill out a paper redemption form and submit it for processing. Customer care : Contact HDFC Bank customer care for assistance for your question. The details of the same can be obtained through the official website of the bank.

: Contact HDFC Bank customer care for assistance for your question. The details of the same can be obtained through the official website of the bank. Visit bank branch: Alternatively, you may visit your nearest HDFC Bank branch if you are unsure and need personal guidance. How much are reward points valued? HDFC reward points value varies depending on the card category. For example: Reward cards (Infinia, Diners Club Black) have ₹1 per point as cash back, and regular cards (Regalia, Regalia First) have ₹0.20 per point.

For enhanced value and clear understanding, visit the official website of the HDFC Bank since the terms and conditions mentioned here are for illustration purposes only and are bound to change.

Recent changes in the reward scheme As of March 2025, HDFC Bank has made some significant changes. Some of these are detailed below:

Utility and phone bills: Capped at 2,000 points monthly.

Capped at 2,000 points monthly. Education and rent payments: No points on education payment through CRED or Paytm; third-party platform rental payments attract a charge of 1% (up to ₹ 3,000 per transaction). Note: For recent updates and any clarification on the same contact HDFC Bank customer care department or official website.

Maximising your rewards Redemption of credit card points in cash is always a joy. It is also important to remember that redemption for travel, hotel booking, or shopping through the 'SmartBuy' platform can result in even more value addition for HDFC credit card users.

Thus, knowing the value of your points and being aware of policy amendments, you can maximise the utilisation of your HDFC credit card. In the end it is extremely important o remember that your credit score, credit utilisation ratio, EMI terms and conditions are all under your consistent check and control so as to ensure a healthy credit card usage experience.