How to convert HDFC credit card payment to EMI?

You can convert HDFC credit card bill into EMI online. Converting credit card dues to EMI basically means converting it into a loan , where you will be required to pay interest on your outstanding loan. This facility is offered on the majority of HDFC credit cards , through the SmartEMI platform. SmartEMI facility lets you convert HDFC credit card bill to EMI. However, for conversion, you need to be eligible for this purpose. As soon as you opt for SmartEMI, your credit limit gets blocked. Here's all you need to know to convert your HDFC credit card bills to EMI.

Which credit card dues cannot be converted to EMIs?

Credit Card purchase of gold or any jewellery is not entitled to EMIs. Additionally, transactions that crossed 60 days or more, can not be taken into consideration.

How to convert HDFC Credit Card bill to EMI?

To apply for the scheme, first, check the eligibility of your credit card. The qualifying criteria check can be done using either NetBanking or Phone Banking.

How to check eligibility and convert credit card bill to EMI via NetBanking?

Here is the step by step guide to assist you in checking your eligibility via HDFC Bank NetBanking:

1) Log in to your HDFC Bank NetBanking account

2) Click the Cards tab

3) Next, under Credit Card, select the Transact, then the SmartEMI option

4) An unbilled transactions page will appear. Choose your specific card.

5) Select Debit as your transaction type. Select view.

6) An inventory of your Credit Card transactions entitled for SmartEMI will appear, with an option of 'click' to know your eligibility.

7) Select the 'click' option to convert a particular transaction.

A detailed summary of the transactions inclusive of the card number, maximum spending limit, loan amount, interest rate and tenure will appear. Select the tenure which is most suitable for your repayment. The interest rate is determined based on your eligibility, and you can view this rate once you click your desired tenure.

8) Confirm the terms and conditions by selecting submit. A final overview of loan details will be displayed.

9) On confirming the transaction, an acknowledgement message and reference loan number are sent via SMS.

Your loan is processed and approved. You have successfully managed to convert HDFC Credit Card bill into EMI online.

With HDFC Bank NetBanking you can opt for SmartEMI on your unbilled amount. To convert your billed amount into EMIs, follow the PhoneBanking process.

How to check eligibility and convert credit card bill to EMI via PhoneBanking?

You can convert billed Credit Card amount to EMI with HDFC through PhoneBanking by following the below mentioned stpes:

You can look up and call the customer care number unique to your city. Inform the customer care executive about the interest rate, available amount, and tenure for repayment. After confirmation, your loan is instantly approved without documentation.

This facility effortlessly lets you convert HDFC Credit Card bill to EMI.

