How to convert HDFC credit card payment to EMI? A complete guide

HDFC Bank customers can manage credit card spending by converting payments into EMIs, easing monthly budgets. This guide outlines the steps, benefits, and considerations for EMI conversion, emphasizing the importance of aligning plans with financial situations and consulting experts.

Dakshita Ojha
Published14 Apr 2025, 11:42 AM IST
How to convert HDFC credit card payment to EMI: Step by step guide.
Proper money management is important, especially in dealing with credit card spending. HDFC Bank customers can deal with excessive spending without burdening monthly budgets by converting credit card payments into EMIs. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the steps, benefits, and considerations involved in converting your HDFC credit card payments into EMIs.

Benefits of converting credit card payment into EMI

  • Financial flexibility: The month-end budget is handled very conveniently without spending cuts when big spends are broken down into small EMIs.
  • Quick process: Conversion is very easy and can be done through a number of channels, and the process is hassle-free.

Eligibility criteria

  • Transaction amount: In order to convert EMI, the transaction must be for a minimum amount HDFC Bank has determined.
  • Transaction age: Generally speaking, transactions older than 60 days cannot be converted into EMIs.
  • Card status: There must not be any outstanding payments on your credit card account, and it must be current and in good standing.

Methods to convert HDFC credit card payment into EMI

1. Net Banking:

  • Sign in: Log in using your login credentials to your net banking account.
  • Navigate: Choose your credit card from the 'cards' tab.
  • Pick a Transaction: Select the transaction that is convertible.
  • Select the EMI option: Choose your desired tenure and use the 'convert to EMI' option.
  • Verify: Validate the conversion and check the terms.

2. Mobile banking app:

  • Login: Open the mobile banking application for HDFC Bank and log in.
  • Go to the credit card section: Select your credit card account.
  • Begin the conversion process: To initiate the creation of the EMI plan, select the transaction to be converted and follow the instructions.

3. Customer support:

  • Call: Contact the customer care helpline of HDFC Bank. ​
  • Request conversion: Provide the user's details of the transaction and request an EMI conversion.
  • Verification: The representative will guide you through the terms and complete the process.

4. Through SMS:

  • Provide SMS: To start the process of converting through SMS, provide the precise keyword that HDFC Bank has given.
  • Check the instructions: A response with further steps to finish the process will be given to you.

Important considerations

  • Credit limit utilisation: Once you repay each EMI, the total amount of the transaction that was debited as EMIs will be systematically deducted from your credit limit.
  • Timely payment: Last period fees will be avoided when you meet your EMI obligations at their scheduled times while building up positive credit history.

In conclusion, you should examine all EMI plan conditions at HDFC Bank to choose one that aligns with your current financial situation. Your financial targets will become achievable when you use cost impact assessment criteria and reference processes in making smart choices.

 

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

