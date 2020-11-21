How to convert HDFC credit card payment to EMI?

You can convert HDFC credit card bill into EMI online. Converting credit card dues to EMI basically means converting it into a loan, where you will be required to pay interest on your outstanding loan. This facility is offered on the majority of HDFC credit cards, through the SmartEMI platform. SmartEMI facility lets you convert HDFC credit card bill to EMI. However, for conversion, you need to be eligible for this purpose. As soon as you opt for SmartEMI, your credit limit gets blocked. Here's all you need to know to convert your HDFC credit card bills to EMI.