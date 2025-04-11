How to convert HSBC credit card payment to EMI? A step-by-step guide

Convert your credit card bill to EMI: Tips for HSBC credit card users

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Apr 2025, 01:37 PM IST
No more payment stress, split your HSBC credit card bill into easy EMIs.
No more payment stress, split your HSBC credit card bill into easy EMIs.

Credit cards provide you with cashbacks and reward points so that you can save on your daily transactions while not compromising your lifestyle. However, credit cards can also make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a hefty bill which may be difficult for you to repay.

Also Read | How to convert your IndusInd credit card bill to EMI? A complete guide

In this case, you can convert your credit card bill into EMI instantly. If you are an HSBC credit card user, you must understand the advantages and disadvantages so that you can convert your credit card bill easily.

Features of balance transfer

  • Eligibility: Transactions above 2,000 are eligible for conversion.​
  • Tenure options: Flexible repayment periods of 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, or 24 months.​
  • Interest rate: Vary between 14.49 per cent to 21 per cent per annum.​
  • Processing fee: 2.5% of the balance conversion. ​
  • EMI transactions: Get rewarded with reward points

Also Read | 4 easy ways to increase Kotak Bank credit card limit in 2025

How to apply to convert a credit card bill to EMI?

  • Via SMS: You can SMS ‘BALCON’ to 575750. One of the customer care executives will contact you with further details.
  • Via customer care number: In case you want to get details on interest rates, repayment tenures over call, you can contact the customer care on the numbers below:

1800 267 3456

1800 121 2208

You can reach out to the customer care anytime between 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM.

Should you convert your HSBC credit card payment to EMI?

ProsCons
Flexible repayment: allows you to spread payments over several months, reducing immediate financial burden.Interest charges: some EMI conversions come with interest rates, increasing the overall cost.
No cost EMI options: certain merchants and banks offer no-cost EMI, eliminating extra interest expenses.Blocked credit limit: The converted amount reduces your available credit limit until fully repaid.
Reduced upfront financial strain: enables larger purchases without depleting savings.Higher credit utilisation: A higher outstanding balance may negatively impact your credit score.

In conclusion, it is important that you understand your finances and evaluate thoroughly whether converting your EMI will be a better option for you as this will attract a high interest rate which you will be bound to pay along with processing fee. Hence, in order to avoid any financial stress, it is important that you always use your credit card wisely and only when necessary.

Also Read | Rise of virtual credit cards: Are they really safe for online transactions?

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow to convert HSBC credit card payment to EMI? A step-by-step guide
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.