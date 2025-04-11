How to convert HSBC credit card payment to EMI? A step-by-step guide

Credit cards provide you with cashbacks and reward points so that you can save on your daily transactions while not compromising your lifestyle. However, credit cards can also make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a hefty bill which may be difficult for you to repay.
In this case, you can convert your credit card bill into EMI instantly. If you are an HSBC credit card user, you must understand the advantages and disadvantages so that you can convert your credit card bill easily.
1800 267 3456
1800 121 2208
You can reach out to the customer care anytime between 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM.
|Pros
|Cons
|Flexible repayment: allows you to spread payments over several months, reducing immediate financial burden.
|Interest charges: some EMI conversions come with interest rates, increasing the overall cost.
|No cost EMI options: certain merchants and banks offer no-cost EMI, eliminating extra interest expenses.
|Blocked credit limit: The converted amount reduces your available credit limit until fully repaid.
|Reduced upfront financial strain: enables larger purchases without depleting savings.
|Higher credit utilisation: A higher outstanding balance may negatively impact your credit score.
In conclusion, it is important that you understand your finances and evaluate thoroughly whether converting your EMI will be a better option for you as this will attract a high interest rate which you will be bound to pay along with processing fee. Hence, in order to avoid any financial stress, it is important that you always use your credit card wisely and only when necessary.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.