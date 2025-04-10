How to convert ICICI credit card purchases into easy EMIs? A step-by-step guide

ICICI Bank offers credit card members the option to convert large purchases into easy monthly instalments (EMIs), facilitating better financial planning. Cardholders can utilize this feature both online and offline to manage substantial bills effectively while considering interest rates.

Dakshita Ojha
Published10 Apr 2025, 11:19 AM IST
How to convert ICICI credit card purchase into EMIs: Process explained.
How to convert ICICI credit card purchase into EMIs: Process explained.

Credit cards, which are a symbol of convenience and flexibility, are an essential financial product in today's fast-moving life. However, sometimes it may be difficult to pay massive credit card bills. To make this easy, ICICI Bank facilitates converting credit card spends into EMIs, allowing cardholders to pay massive bills in easy monthly instalments.

The ways in which ICICI Bank credit card members can convert their buys into EMIs are explained in detail in this article.

Understanding EMI conversions on ICICI credit card

Credit card members can split their large purchases into easy, fixed monthly instalments over a fixed period of time using the EMI conversion facility. This facility aids in more effective financial planning as well as simpler payments.

1. Instant EMI

At the offline and online points of sale, card members are able to use the instant EMI facility to convert qualifying purchases into EMIs.

In stores

  • Notify the retailer that you wish to pay the purchase as an EMI.
  • The payment is approved and converted to an instant EMI immediately, if your card balance is enough.
  • Your credit card bill will have the transaction as well as indicate that it was converted into EMIs.

For online purchase

  • Select "pay via EMI" on the payment page when you're shopping online.
  • Select an EMI tenure and select ICICI Bank as your credit card issuer.
  • Once the transaction is complete, an EMI plan will be automatically created.

2. EMI on call

Once a purchase is made, cardholders are able to convert eligible purchases into EMIs via this feature.

Through net-banking

  • Enter login details to reach your ICICI Bank account.
  • Select 'credit cards' from the column 'cards & loans' and click 'convert to EMI'.
  • Select the specific transaction you wish to convert along with the credit card.
  • Select the desired tenure of EMI and agree on the terms and conditions by clicking 'submit'.

Through app

  • Open and log in to the iMobile Pay app.
  • Select 'credit cards' under the 'cards & forex' option.
  • Select 'convert to EMI' and select the transaction that you would like to convert.
  • Select the EMI term, ensure that all is well, and submit your application.

Benefits of converting transactions into EMIs

  1. Financial flexibility: If you choose EMI, you can pay large expenses without disrupting your monthly budget.
  2. Easy repayment: If you have regular monthly repayments, it will be easier to organise and budget your finances.
  3. Instant purchase: The ability to make a large purchase will make it easier to buy on the spot without saving up for it.

In conclusion, in order for you to make sound decisions with respect to your finances, consider the associated interest rates and any possible costs. Always visit the official website or speak with customer services for specific information and relevant updates as adjustments occur over time.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

First Published:10 Apr 2025, 11:19 AM IST
