How to convert ICICI credit card purchases into easy EMIs? A step-by-step guide

Credit cards, which are a symbol of convenience and flexibility, are an essential financial product in today's fast-moving life. However, sometimes it may be difficult to pay massive credit card bills. To make this easy, ICICI Bank facilitates converting credit card spends into EMIs, allowing cardholders to pay massive bills in easy monthly instalments.
The ways in which ICICI Bank credit card members can convert their buys into EMIs are explained in detail in this article.
Credit card members can split their large purchases into easy, fixed monthly instalments over a fixed period of time using the EMI conversion facility. This facility aids in more effective financial planning as well as simpler payments.
At the offline and online points of sale, card members are able to use the instant EMI facility to convert qualifying purchases into EMIs.
Once a purchase is made, cardholders are able to convert eligible purchases into EMIs via this feature.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
