How to convert Kotak credit card transactions into EMI? A step-by-step guide

Converting your Kotak credit card transactions into EMIs can provide much-needed financial relief, especially when you are faced with large expenses. This facility allows customers to manage their repayments more conveniently, spreading the cost over a manageable period.

Get your Credit Card right now! Lifetime free Credit Card No credit score required Apply Now

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s EMI conversion options for credit card transactions Kotak Mahindra Bank has two easy credit card bill paying methods as EMIs: Point of purchase instant EMI and payment of earlier purchases as EMIs through net banking.

Instant EMI at the point of purchase In instant EMI, customers have the choice to pay the purchase amount as an EMI at the point of purchase, for both offline and online transactions. Instant EMI is available for purchases of ₹2,500 or more, with no processing fee or documentation.

To avail this facility, just let the merchant know that you would like to choose an EMI before completing the transaction. For online payments, during checkout, click on the "Kotak Bank EMI" option and select your desired tenure.

Figures discussed here are bound to change as per the policies of the bank. That is why consider reaching out to the customer support team of Kotak Bank for updated details and retail issues such as reward points, transaction charges, credit card limits, credit utilisation, credit scores among others.

Steps to convert Kotak credit card transactions into EMIs after purchase If you have already purchased something and would like to convert it into EMIs, then do the following:

Log into your Kotak net banking or mobile banking application.

Go to the credit card section.

Select 'Outstanding to EMI.'

Select the transaction which you want to convert.

View available tenures and interest rates.

Make a request, and the conversion will be charged to your subsequent bill cycle. This transfer can be utilised for all the expenditures such as electronics, travel vouchers, and domestic durables. If unsure, contact Kotak customer care before proceeding. The information of the same is provided on the website of the official bank.

Flexible repayment options for Kotak credit card EMIs Kotak Mahindra Bank also offers flexible payback periods and tenures that vary from 3 to 48 months and interests depending on the period chosen.

For example: A purchase amount of ₹5,000 can have an interest charge of approximately ₹600 for a period of 3 months. This will correspond to an interest rate of about 3.10% per month. The customers are free to choose a payback plan and specific tenure best suitable to them as per their financial convenience.

Interest rates for Kotak credit card EMIs Kotak credit card EMI rates range from 3.10% to 3.70% monthly (37.20% to 44.40% annually), depending on the card type and tenure. It should be noted that the figures discussed here are just for representational purposes only.

For the exact figures, recent updates and changes in rate of interest recoverable etc., consider referring to the official website of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

No foreclosure charges on Kotak credit card EMI transactions One of the best features of Kotak's EMI conversion is that there is no foreclosure fee. The borrower may pre-close the loan at any point during the tenure with no extra charges, which is good for individuals who would prefer such plans for easy closure and repayment terms.

Hence, converting your Kotak credit card transactions into EMIs can help you manage expenses better and improve cash flow.