How to convert large purchases made by SBI credit card into EMIs? A step-by-step guide

Did this ever happen that you bought an expensive product through your SBI Card and want to pay back in small monthly instalments? If that is the case, you can do that on the SBI Card's website. Here we share a step-by-step guide for the same.
I. Choose flexi pay: Visit SBIcard.com website and click on ‘log in’. Now you can enter your SBIcard.com user ID and password. As you log in, you can click on the 'Benefits' menu given on the top left corner. Now you need to select the ‘flexi pay’ that allows you can to give your credit card payment into smaller instalments.
II. All transactions not eligible: Transactions that are eligible for conversion under flexi pay are displayed here. You now need to select the transactions that you want to convert to flexi pay.
III. Opt for the best offer: Now you click on ‘show offer’. From the offer drop down menu, you can select most suitable combination of interest rates and processing fee.
IV. Choose the tenure: From the tenure drop down, you can choose the number of months in which you want to pay back the amount.
V. Verify the details: Now you can verify the booking details carefully and if you wish to make any changes, you can go back and edit again.
VI. Click the check box: Now, you can click the check box after going through ‘flexi pay’ terms and conditions and then you can confirm. Now, you have successfully managed to book the flexi-pay.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
