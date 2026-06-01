How to convert your NRO account to a resident bank account after returning to India? Process and documents required

A NRO (non-resident ordinary) account serves as a convenient way for people living abroad to manage income earned in India such as rent, dividends or pension. However, once a non-resident Indian (NRI) permanently returns to India and regains resident status under foreign exchange regulations, continuing to hold a bank account meant for non-residents is no longer permitted.
Such residents are required to inform their bank about their change in residential status and convert their NRO account into a regular resident savings account. The process is quite simple but involves submitting specific documents and completing the bank's formalities. According to an expert who spoke to Mint, failing to update the account status could lead to regulatory non-compliance under the rules framed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
To convert your NRO account into a standard resident savings account, you must officially notify your bank that you have returned to India for an uncertain period. Under FEMA guidelines, this re-designation is mandatory once your residential status changes, said Bhargav Baisoya, Legal Associate at Jotwani Associates.
“Banks usually ask the customer to formally update their status from Non-Resident back to Resident Indian,” he said.
Here is the step-by-step conversion process and a list of documents that you would require to get your NRO account converted:
Once these formalities are completed and the bank has verified the submitted documents, the NRO account is generally restored for normal use as a resident savings account. However, the timeline may vary from one bank to another.
Individuals are also advised to review and update any linked investments, fixed deposits, loans, and nomination details to ensure that all banking records accurately reflect their resident status.
While both NRO and NRE (non-resident external) accounts are meant for NRIs, they serve different purposes.
A NRO account is primarily used to manage income earned in India, such as rent, dividends, pension or interest. When an Indian citizen becomes a non-resident under FEMA, they must have all their existing bank accounts designated as NRO accounts. These accounts can be opened jointly with either a resident or another non-resident and may be operated by a resident holding a power of attorney. NRO accounts are maintained in Indian rupees and can be opened as savings, current, recurring, or fixed deposit accounts.
A NRE account, on the other hand, is meant for parking foreign earnings in India. It can be opened after becoming a NRI. Unlike NRO accounts, NRE accounts can be held jointly only with another NRI and must be opened personally by a non-resident. Power-of-attorney holders cannot open them.
Another key distinction is eligibility. Foreign citizens who are not persons of Indian origin (PIOs) may open NRO accounts while staying in India.However, NRE accounts are available only to NRIs. Additionally, citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh require prior RBI permission to open NRO accounts, while they are not permitted to open NRE accounts.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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