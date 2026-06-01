How to convert your NRO account to a resident bank account after returning to India? Process and documents required

A NRO (non-resident ordinary) account serves as a convenient way for people living abroad to manage income earned in India such as rent, dividends or pension. However, once a non-resident Indian (NRI) permanently returns to India and regains resident status under foreign exchange regulations, continuing to hold a bank account meant for non-residents is no longer permitted.

Such residents are required to inform their bank about their change in residential status and convert their NRO account into a regular resident savings account. The process is quite simple but involves submitting specific documents and completing the bank's formalities. According to an expert who spoke to Mint, failing to update the account status could lead to regulatory non-compliance under the rules framed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What is the process and documents required to convert a NRO account? To convert your NRO account into a standard resident savings account, you must officially notify your bank that you have returned to India for an uncertain period. Under FEMA guidelines, this re-designation is mandatory once your residential status changes, said Bhargav Baisoya, Legal Associate at Jotwani Associates.

“Banks usually ask the customer to formally update their status from Non-Resident back to Resident Indian,” he said.

Here is the step-by-step conversion process and a list of documents that you would require to get your NRO account converted:

Visit your home branch: The starting point is to visit the Indian branch where your NRO account is held.

The starting point is to visit the Indian branch where your NRO account is held. Submit a conversion request: Fill out the account conversion form (or request letter for re-designation).

Fill out the account conversion form (or request letter for re-designation). Provide KYC and status documents: You will require fresh know your customer (KYC) documents which includes PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, recent photographs, and proof of Indian address. The passport is important because it helps the bank verify the period spent abroad and the date of return to India.

You will require fresh know your customer (KYC) documents which includes PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, recent photographs, and proof of Indian address. The passport is important because it helps the bank verify the period spent abroad and the date of return to India. Complete regulatory declarations: Banks may also ask the customer to sign declarations relating to tax residency and foreign income status.

Once these formalities are completed and the bank has verified the submitted documents, the NRO account is generally restored for normal use as a resident savings account. However, the timeline may vary from one bank to another.

Individuals are also advised to review and update any linked investments, fixed deposits, loans, and nomination details to ensure that all banking records accurately reflect their resident status.

What is the difference between a NRO and NRE account? While both NRO and NRE (non-resident external) accounts are meant for NRIs, they serve different purposes.

A NRO account is primarily used to manage income earned in India, such as rent, dividends, pension or interest. When an Indian citizen becomes a non-resident under FEMA, they must have all their existing bank accounts designated as NRO accounts. These accounts can be opened jointly with either a resident or another non-resident and may be operated by a resident holding a power of attorney. NRO accounts are maintained in Indian rupees and can be opened as savings, current, recurring, or fixed deposit accounts.

A NRE account, on the other hand, is meant for parking foreign earnings in India. It can be opened after becoming a NRI. Unlike NRO accounts, NRE accounts can be held jointly only with another NRI and must be opened personally by a non-resident. Power-of-attorney holders cannot open them.