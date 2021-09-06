How to convert your purchase via SBI debit card into EMI2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 01:17 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) offers an EMI facility for its customers using SBI debit cards in order to purchase consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their cards at POS. They can also avail of this facility while buying online via e-commerce portals such as Amazon & Flipkart through SBI debit cards.
Features & benefits:
Customers can avail of debit card EMI and online EMI using the following steps:
Debit card EMI
a. Swipe SBI Debit Card on POS Machine at merchant store
b. Select - Brand EMI - Bank EMI
c. Enter - Amount - Repayment tenor
d. Enter PIN and press OK after the POS machine has checked the eligibility
e. The loan amount is booked after the successful transaction
f. Charge slip containing Terms & Conditions of Loan is printed and the customer has to sign on the same
Online EMI
a. Login on Amazon or Flipkart from the mobile no. registered with the bank
b. Select the required brand article and proceed for payment
c. Select the Easy EMI option from different payment options that appear and then select SBI
d. The amount is auto fetched, enter the tenor and click on proceed
e. SBI Login page appears, enter the internet banking or Debit Card credentials
f. The loan is booked, terms & conditions (T&C) is displayed, if accepted, the order is booked
Loan amount and interest rate
Customers can avail of the loan ranging from ₹8000 to ₹1 lakh at an effective interest rate of 2-year MCLR + 7.50% which is 14.70% at present
Loan tenure
Flexible tenure options of 6/9/12/18 months
Eligibility
Customers can check their eligibility by sending DCEMI to 567676 from their registered mobile no. with the bank
