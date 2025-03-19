It may seem challenging to pay enormous credit card bills, but SBI Card offers a simple solution with its ‘Flexipay’ facility. This allows card users to convert credit card transactions into easy monthly instalments (EMIs). Follow the below given simple steps on how to convert your SBI credit card payments into EMIs and be the master of your finances:

Understanding ‘Flexipay’ Flexipay is an SBI Card facility by which one can pay big spends in easy EMIs. It is applicable on spends of ₹500 and above and repayment periods are offered from 3 months to 24 months.

Also Read | UK freezes government credit cards in drive for savings

On spends of ₹30,000 and more, a period of 36 months is also offered. Flexipay's minimum booking amount is ₹2,500 but differs in some offers. For complete and updated details refer to the official website of SBI cards. Still, what is important for you to remember is the management of your credit score and your credit utilisation ratio.

Ways to pay credit card bills in EMIs SBI Card offers various ways to convert credit card bills into EMIs:

Internet banking: Login to your SBI Card online account, go to the "EMI & More" option, click on "Flexipay," select the transaction, select a tenure, and authorise conversion.

Login to your SBI Card online account, go to the "EMI & More" option, click on "Flexipay," select the transaction, select a tenure, and authorise conversion. Customer service: Dial SBI Card customer service numbers as provided on the official website of the platform and ask for conversion of spends to EMIs through Flexipay. The customer support team will guide you with the step by step process.

Dial SBI Card customer service numbers as provided on the official website of the platform and ask for conversion of spends to EMIs through Flexipay. The customer support team will guide you with the step by step process. Mobile application: Convert spends to EMIs using SBI Card Mobile App. Choose Flexipay, change the amount if necessary, choose the tenure, follow the given steps and apply accordingly. Recent developments and offers Since the beginning of 2025, SBI Card still retains exclusive EMI offers in collaboration with top brands for up to 32.5% discount on specific purchases when taken as EMIs.

Also Read | THESE credit cards offer tempting offers on fine dining to cardholders





Some of these offers are valid till March 2025 and applicable only on EMI transactions. It is suggested to review current terms and conditions on the SBI Card website for any modification in interest charges and processing fee for Flexipay.

Conclusion Over and above everything else be careful that you are carrying an interest rate with you while splitting your credit card bill payments into EMIs, and it would increase your overall cost of spending money.

Calculate your monthly instalments and the interest amount that you will be paying using the SBI Credit Card EMI calculator. Converting transactions into EMIs would also reduce your credit limit temporarily until you repay the instalments.

Further, if in doubt, never hesitate in reaching out to a SEBI certified financial adviser. Professional advice, at this juncture will go a long way in making you take the correct financial decisions. Do also remember credit cards are debt instruments.

They open up a line of credit and you need to pay interest on the same. That is why only consider opting for credit cards when all other options have been exhausted.