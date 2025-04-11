How to convert your YES Bank credit card bill into easy EMIs? A complete guide

Credit cards can be a smart way to enjoy reward points, cashbacks and exclusive deals on your favourite brands so that you can save on your budget while not compromising your lifestyle. However, credit cards can make you form a habit of impulsive spending which may land you with a hefty bill that you may not be able to repay. If you have a YES Bank credit card, you can easily convert your credit card bill into EMI and pay conveniently.
To convert the card purchases into EMI, YES Bank provides two convenient options of Instant EMI and EMI on Call.
Contact YES Bank’s customer care to convert your existing transactions into EMIs.
In conclusion, you must understand that EMI conversion can be a smart option if planned properly. However, before you choose this option, you must understand credit card interest rates are enormously high which may put extra burden on your budget. Hence, in order to avoid these situations make sure that you use your credit card wisely and not spend it unnecessarily so that you can avoid a hefty bill later.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.