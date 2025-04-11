How to convert your YES Bank credit card bill into easy EMIs? A complete guide

Credit cards can be a smart way to enjoy reward points, cashbacks and exclusive deals on your favourite brands so that you can save on your budget while not compromising your lifestyle. However, credit cards can make you form a habit of impulsive spending which may land you with a hefty bill that you may not be able to repay. If you have a YES Bank credit card, you can easily convert your credit card bill into EMI and pay conveniently.

Steps to convert YES Bank credit card bill into EMI To convert the card purchases into EMI, YES Bank provides two convenient options of Instant EMI and EMI on Call.

1. Instant EMI conversion At retail stores: You can just request for the instant EMI option at the payment counter before you make your purchase.

You can just request for the instant EMI option at the payment counter before you make your purchase. For online purchases: When making the payment on the partner’s app or website, choose the EMI option. 2. EMI on call Contact YES Bank’s customer care to convert your existing transactions into EMIs.

YES FIRST credit card holders: Toll-free (India): 1800 103 6000

From outside India: +91 22 4935 0000 YES Prosperity credit card holders: Toll-free (India): 1800 103 1212

From Outside India: +91 22 4935 0000

Key features of YES Bank credit card EMI conversion EMI conversion is available for transactions of ₹ 2,500 and above.

2,500 and above. No documentation required for EMI conversion.

Flexible tenure options: Choose from 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, or 24 months at the time of request. Once selected, the tenure cannot be changed later.

Choose from 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, or 24 months at the time of request. Once selected, the tenure cannot be changed later. Interest rates: The interest rates range from 12% to 15% per annum.

The interest rates range from 12% to 15% per annum. Rewards points: Get reward points on EMIs processed transactions.

Get reward points on EMIs processed transactions. No processing fee for instant EMI.

2% of the transaction value will be charged as a processing fee for EMI on call.

EMI conversion is not available for transactions on fuel, gold, jewellery, and other categories as per the YES BANK’s policies.

In conclusion, you must understand that EMI conversion can be a smart option if planned properly. However, before you choose this option, you must understand credit card interest rates are enormously high which may put extra burden on your budget. Hence, in order to avoid these situations make sure that you use your credit card wisely and not spend it unnecessarily so that you can avoid a hefty bill later.