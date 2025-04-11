How to convert your YES Bank credit card bill into easy EMIs? A complete guide

Credit cards offer rewards and cashbacks but can lead to impulsive spending. YES Bank allows EMI conversion for credit card bills, but users should be cautious of high interest rates. It's essential to use credit cards wisely to avoid hefty repayments.

Credit cards can be a smart way to enjoy reward points, cashbacks and exclusive deals on your favourite brands so that you can save on your budget while not compromising your lifestyle. However, credit cards can make you form a habit of impulsive spending which may land you with a hefty bill that you may not be able to repay. If you have a YES Bank credit card, you can easily convert your credit card bill into EMI and pay conveniently.

Steps to convert YES Bank credit card bill into EMI

To convert the card purchases into EMI, YES Bank provides two convenient options of Instant EMI and EMI on Call.

1. Instant EMI conversion

  • At retail stores: You can just request for the instant EMI option at the payment counter before you make your purchase.
  • For online purchases: When making the payment on the partner’s app or website, choose the EMI option.

2. EMI on call

Contact YES Bank’s customer care to convert your existing transactions into EMIs.

YES FIRST credit card holders:

  • Toll-free (India): 1800 103 6000
  • From outside India: +91 22 4935 0000

YES Prosperity credit card holders:

  • Toll-free (India): 1800 103 1212
  • From Outside India: +91 22 4935 0000

Key features of YES Bank credit card EMI conversion

  • EMI conversion is available for transactions of 2,500 and above.
  • No documentation required for EMI conversion.
  • Flexible tenure options: Choose from 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, or 24 months at the time of request. Once selected, the tenure cannot be changed later.
  • Interest rates: The interest rates range from 12% to 15% per annum.
  • Rewards points: Get reward points on EMIs processed transactions.
  • No processing fee for instant EMI.
  • 2% of the transaction value will be charged as a processing fee for EMI on call.
  • EMI conversion is not available for transactions on fuel, gold, jewellery, and other categories as per the YES BANK’s policies.

In conclusion, you must understand that EMI conversion can be a smart option if planned properly. However, before you choose this option, you must understand credit card interest rates are enormously high which may put extra burden on your budget. Hence, in order to avoid these situations make sure that you use your credit card wisely and not spend it unnecessarily so that you can avoid a hefty bill later.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

