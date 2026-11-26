The price of this certainty needs careful consideration. Foreign withholding tax (WHT) paid on the income cannot be claimed as credit against the amount payable under FAST-DS. In return for a valid declaration and payment within the prescribed timeline, the scheme provides immunity from further tax, penalty, and prosecution under the Black Money Act (BMA) in respect of the declared asset or income. The declared income or investment amount is also excluded from total income under both the Income-tax Act and the BMA.