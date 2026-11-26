ESOPs give you the option to buy shares at a fixed price, while RSUs are a direct grant of shares at no cost to the employee. ESOP shares and RSUs are generally taxed as salary perquisites. If the perquisite was already offered to tax in India, or the shares were acquired from income earned while non-resident, the shares may qualify for Category 2 of the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS).