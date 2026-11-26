The tax department’s September messages on possible non-disclosure of foreign assets have highlighted an often-overlooked compliance issue, particularly for two groups: individuals who acquired foreign employer shares under ESOPs (employee stock option plans) or RSUs (restricted stock units) while working overseas before moving to India, and India-based employees receiving shares of a foreign parent as part of their salary.
The tax department’s September messages on possible non-disclosure of foreign assets have highlighted an often-overlooked compliance issue, particularly for two groups: individuals who acquired foreign employer shares under ESOPs (employee stock option plans) or RSUs (restricted stock units) while working overseas before moving to India, and India-based employees receiving shares of a foreign parent as part of their salary.
ESOPs give you the option to buy shares at a fixed price, while RSUs are a direct grant of shares at no cost to the employee. ESOP shares and RSUs are generally taxed as salary perquisites. If the perquisite was already offered to tax in India, or the shares were acquired from income earned while non-resident, the shares may qualify for Category 2 of the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS).
ESOPs give you the option to buy shares at a fixed price, while RSUs are a direct grant of shares at no cost to the employee. ESOP shares and RSUs are generally taxed as salary perquisites. If the perquisite was already offered to tax in India, or the shares were acquired from income earned while non-resident, the shares may qualify for Category 2 of the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS).
The disclosure exercise, however, should not stop at the shares. A foreign brokerage or custodial account may itself require disclosure in Schedule FA, separately from the underlying shares.
FAST-DS: Immunity comes at a price
Open until 31 December 2026, FAST-DS provides two categories. Category 1 covers specified undisclosed foreign assets or foreign income chargeable to tax in India but not offered to tax. The aggregate value of the asset and income must not exceed ₹1 crore. The amount payable is 30% of the declared value or income, plus an equal additional amount-effectively 60%.
Category 2 covers assets acquired from income earned while non-resident or from income already offered to tax in India but omitted from Schedule FA. The aggregate asset value must not exceed ₹5 crores, and the amount payable is a flat ₹1 lakh.
The distinction can matter even for the same holding. Shares acquired from salary already taxed in India may qualify under Category 2, while dividends on those shares that were taxable in India but not offered to tax may fall under Category 1.
The price of this certainty needs careful consideration. Foreign withholding tax (WHT) paid on the income cannot be claimed as credit against the amount payable under FAST-DS. In return for a valid declaration and payment within the prescribed timeline, the scheme provides immunity from further tax, penalty, and prosecution under the Black Money Act (BMA) in respect of the declared asset or income. The declared income or investment amount is also excluded from total income under both the Income-tax Act and the BMA.
Is paying ₹1 lakh always sensible, particularly when the omitted asset is of relatively low value? An eligible taxpayer may instead consider an updated return (ITR-U), though this option carries its own legal uncertainty.
ITR-U: A less expensive alternative
ITR-U can be used to disclose both omitted foreign income and the foreign asset through the relevant Schedule FA. Unlike FAST-DS, it also permits a claim for eligible foreign tax credit, subject to the prescribed conditions and filing of Form 67.
The difficulty arises under the BMA. Its relevant provisions refer to returns filed under sections 139(1), 139(4) and 139(5), but do not expressly include an ITR-U under section 139(8A). Consequently, while ITR-U allows the taxpayer to make the disclosure, it is uncertain whether doing so alone cures the earlier BMA default. Courts may take a lenient view depending on the facts, but taxpayers shouldn’t assume that such relief is automatic.
Revised return
For foreign assets or related income pertaining to FY25-26 but omitted from the return, the position is simpler. A revised return may be filed up to 31 March 2027, inter alia, with a late fee of ₹1,000 or ₹5,000, as applicable, if filed between 1 January and 31 March 2027. Given the possibility of further scrutiny and the need to correct both income and Schedule FA disclosures, it would be prudent to do so well before the end of 2026.
Conclusion
FAST-DS offers defined immunity, but involves a payment cost and no credit for WHT. ITR-U may be more economical for smaller omissions and allows foreign tax credit, but it does not conclusively settle the BMA position. For FY25-26, a revised return is the natural route while the statutory window remains open.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution. The decision must follow an assessment of the asset's value and source of investment, the taxpayer's residential status when it was acquired, whether the related income was offered to tax in India, and the year of default. Choosing the least expensive route without examining its legal consequences may prove to be a costly mistake.
Ashish Karundia is a practising chartered accountant and author. Views are personal.