How to create a corpus of 2 cr in 12 years

To reach an investment corpus of ₹2 crore in 12 years, assuming an annual portfolio return of 12%, you would need to save and invest close to ₹63,000 per month during this period. You are investing ₹25,000 per month at present. Hence, you would need to steadily increase your monthly investment to get as close as possible to your target amount. In terms of funds, you are currently investing in a large-cap fund (Nifty index fund), and two small and mid-cap funds. The fund choices are reasonable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}