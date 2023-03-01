How to create a debt portfolio that can fetch 8% plus returns

Going by the prevalent yields, one high-risk way to make 8% or more in the debt fund space is by investing in credit risk funds. As the name suggests, credit risk funds carry credit risk, that is, the risk of default by the issuers of the underlying debt securities held by the fund. Such funds must invest at least 65% of their corpus in AA and below rated papers. In addition, depending on their duration, these funds also carry interest rate risk—longer the fund duration, greater the impact of interest rate changes on the fund NAV and returns. Many credit risk funds such as those from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund with average maturity of 2.4 years and 3.6 years, respectively, had YTMs of close to 8.0% (after deducting expenses) as of January-end. While the YTM may not be a precise return metric for open-ended funds that buy and sell securities, it provides some indication of likely returns.