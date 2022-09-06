How to create Will for properties situated in different countries?

As per Indian law, registration of Will is not compulsory, even if the same seeks to create rights in immoveable property. Since your properties are situated in Mumbai, your legal heirs will have to obtain a probate of your will post your demise. Once the probate is issued by the court, with respect to the flats in the co-operative societies, the concerned legal heirs will have to approach the relevant society for becoming member thereof and get his/her name endorsed in the share certificate of the relevant society. For the freehold plot of land, the concerned legal heir will be the owner upon issuance of probate. However, the legal heir will have to inform the same to the concerned authorities to ensure that all the records are updated to reflect the legal heirs as the owners.

