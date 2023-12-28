Money
How to deal with AI & ML generated tax notices: A human perspective
Summary
- The over-dependence on AI and ML tools by the IT department leads to automated red flags, without involving any human vetting
The Income Tax department's increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools in processing tax returns has led to a flurry of automated notices and text messages to taxpayers, indicating some discrepancies in their tax filings.
