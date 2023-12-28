How to deal with AI & ML generated tax notices: A human perspective

However, the over-dependence on AI and ML tools by the IT department leads to automated red flags, without involving any human vetting. There are several instances, where the same financial transaction gets repeated in the AIS, and as such multiplying manifolds in value, and thereby making the corresponding disclosure in the return, non-commensurate with such notionally overly stated figure in AIS. Taxpayers are advised to choose the option of ‘information is duplicate’ in such cases.

