How to deal with claims on a property when there is no will

Your query infers that your great-grandfather was a Hindu and he died intestate. The Hindu Succession Act, 1956, lays down provisions for the property of a Hindu male dying intestate. (if a person dies intestate, his property would go to Class I heirs and will be shared equally among them. If the Class I heirs do not exist, then the property would be delegated to Class II heirs. The two sons and three daughters of your great grandfather would be regarded as ‘Class I legal heirs’ and would have an equal share in his property i.e. each child will be entitled to 1/5th share in his property. In case any such son or daughter is pre-deceased, the share of such pre-deceased son or daughter would devolve on his or her children in equal proportion.