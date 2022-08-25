How to decide on a suitable mode for angel investing

Furthermore, some of the other angel investing forums offer to invest through the Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) mode, wherein they pool money from several angel investors and invest in startups. Raising funds through AIF route is beneficial for startups as they can accept funds from multiple angel investors. In other cases, if too many investors show interest, they may have to refuse to some of them due to market cap restrictions. Ordinarily, these are Category I or Category II AIFs that have a pass-through status as regards to taxation. This means that the income earned by the fund shall be taxed in the hands of the investors and the taxation will be akin to individual investors investing in their own name. This mode does not offer any additional tax incentives but could help the investors not miss out on good startups having cap table restrictions.