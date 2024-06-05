How to decide on your retirement corpus
Inflation will continue even after your retirement, and to evaluate the corpus, we will also need to add the post-retirement years
I work in the IT industry and have plans to retire in the next 10 years. I have already planned for my daughter’s education expenses and kept ₹50 lakh aside for this. At present, this amount looks good based on her education plans. I have invested in two properties that are valued at ₹1.2 crore today, and on which I will be paying EMIs (equated monthly instalments) of ₹34,000 for three more years. Other than this, I have ₹12 lakh in mutual funds and ₹10 lakh in my provident fund account. I not only want to retire with adequate money for my post-retirement life, but I also want to travel every year for the first seven years, for which I will need ₹5 lakh every year. Kindly help me in planning for this. Which funds can I invest in?
—Name withheld on request.