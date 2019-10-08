Post Office offers nine type of saving schemes. Recurring deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) are some of the post office saving deposit schemes. Most of these schemes give a tax rebate under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Few of the schemes such as the PPF and the SSA also have the interest earned amount exempt from taxation. The government has made these small savings schemes available via post offices to provide a safe investment avenue for the public. For opening all these accounts, you need to visit the post office just once, after which you can manage everything online. Yes, with the launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), the monthly installment of RD amount can be transferred online into your RD account. Even PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Account premiums can be paid online through IPPB.

Here is a step-by-step guide for transferring money in your post office RD, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts through IPPB

1) Add money from your bank account to IPPB account.

2) Go to DOP Products. Choose Recurring Deposit, PPF or Sukankya Samridhi.

3) Write your RD account number and then DOP customer ID.

4) You can also deposit your PPF amount through the IPPB app. Write your PPF Account Number and then DOP customer ID.

5) Even contributions to Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be done through this app. Write your SSA Account Number and then DOP Customer ID.

6) Choose the installment duration and amount.

7) IPPB will then notify you for successful payment transfer made through IPPB mobile application.

8) You can opt for various post office investment options provided by India Post and make regular payments through IPPB basic savings account.

9) Funds can be transferred from other bank accounts to IPPB using the app.

10) Before sending the money, you should add the account number and IFSC code of the person's account.

The government has kept interest rates of post office small savings schemes, including that of PPP, SSA unchanged for the October to December quarter. The interest rate on small savings schemes including PPF are revised on a quarterly basis. So PPF will continue to fetch 7.9% interest rate annually for the October to December quarter. Post office 5-year recurring deposits will fetch 7.2%. Sukanya Samriddhi Account will continue to fetch 8.4% (compounded annually).