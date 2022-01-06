In order to make digital payments, you must have an India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Savings account. IPPB provides a digital savings account that can be accessed from the comforts of your home. You can transfer money to your Recurring deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund ( PPF ), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) through IPPB mobile app.

Post Office offers nine types of saving schemes. Recurring deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) are some of the post office saving deposit schemes. Most of these schemes give a tax rebate under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

The government has made these small savings schemes available via post offices to provide a safe investment avenue for the public. For opening all these accounts, you need to visit the post office just once, after which you can manage everything online.

The government has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged on post office schemes for the January-March quarter of FY 2021-22. The Ministry of Finance made this announcement via a circular dated December 31, 2021.

Here is a step-by-step guide for transferring money in your post office RD, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts through IPPB

Add money from your bank account to IPPB account.

Go to DOP Products.

Choose PPF or Sukankya Samridhi.

If you want to transfer money to your PPF account, choose PPF.

Write your PPF Account Number and then DOP customer ID.

Even contributions to Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be done through this app.

Write your SSA Account Number and then DOP Customer ID.

Choose the installment amount.

IPPB will then notify you of a successful payment transfer made through IPPB mobile application.

PPF, SSY interest rates

Public Provident Fund (PPF) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1% in the fourth quarter as well, while the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn 7.6%.

