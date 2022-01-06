How to deposit money online in post office PPF, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana accounts

How to deposit money online in post office PPF, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana accounts2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi premiums can be paid online through IPPB
In order to make digital payments, you must have an India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Savings account. IPPB provides a digital savings account that can be accessed from the comforts of your home. You can transfer money to your Recurring deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) through IPPB mobile app.
Post Office offers nine types of saving schemes. Recurring deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) are some of the post office saving deposit schemes. Most of these schemes give a tax rebate under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
The government has made these small savings schemes available via post offices to provide a safe investment avenue for the public. For opening all these accounts, you need to visit the post office just once, after which you can manage everything online.
The government has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged on post office schemes for the January-March quarter of FY 2021-22. The Ministry of Finance made this announcement via a circular dated December 31, 2021.
Here is a step-by-step guide for transferring money in your post office RD, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts through IPPB
PPF, SSY interest rates
Public Provident Fund (PPF) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1% in the fourth quarter as well, while the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn 7.6%.
