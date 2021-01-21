How to deposit money online in post office Sukanya Samridhi, PPF accounts

Post Office offers nine types of saving schemes. Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) are some of the post office saving deposit schemes. Most of these schemes give a tax rebate under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. For opening all these accounts, you need to visit the post office just once, after which you can manage everything online.

Here is a step-by-step guide for transferring money in your post office PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts through IPPB:

1) Add money from your bank account to IPPB account.

2) Go to DOP Products. Choose PPF, Sukankya Samridhi or RD account number.

3) Write your PPF, Sukankya Samridhi or RD account number and then DOP customer ID.

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

4) Choose the instalment duration and amount.

5) IPPB will then notify you for successful payment transfer made through IPPB mobile application.

6) You can opt for various post office investment options provided by India Post and make regular payments through IPPB basic savings account.

Even funds can be transferred from other bank accounts to IPPB using the app. Before sending the money, you have to add the account number and IFSC code of the person's account.

Interest rate of Sukanya Samridhi, PPF

The government has kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and Sukanya Samridhi, unchanged for the January-March quarter.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent.

The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6 per cent rate during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

The interest rate on five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 5.8 per cent.

Last month, the government launched DakPay digital payments app. This can also be used by the post office and IPPB customers. DakPay provides digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via