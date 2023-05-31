How to determine asset allocation in dynamic asset allocation funds?2 min read 31 May 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Dynamic asset allocation funds (DAAF) or balanced advance funds (BAF) are hybrid funds which alter their asset allocation between stocks and bonds as per the market conditions.
Dynamic asset allocation funds (DAAF) or balanced advance funds (BAF) are hybrid funds which alter their asset allocation between stocks and bonds as per the market conditions. The goal is to cut down portfolio volatility and help the investors achieve their financial goals.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×