How to detox your money: Try these 5 tricks for one month to understand your finances better

You accompany a friend shopping for shoes and return with a pair yourself. Your old shoes were fine, but the discount seemed too good to miss. Such purchases can quietly disturb your monthly budget.
A no-buy month gives you time to notice these habits. For one month, pause unnecessary purchases while continuing to pay for everyday essentials.
Rent, groceries, medicines, transport and bills stay on the list. Extra clothes, accessories and unnecessary upgrades can wait.
Emotions encourage unplanned spending. Discounts, peer pressure and easy payments can turn a passing temptation into an instant purchase. Here are 5 ways to give your money habits a monthly reset.
Before starting, write down what you will continue buying and what you will pause. Keep household essentials, regular commitments and necessary replacements on your allowed list. Put extra shoes, clothes, cosmetics and gadgets on your waiting list.
Check your cupboards before deciding something needs replacing. An unopened bottle or forgotten shirt might already meet your needs.
Make the rules suitable for your household, rather than copying someone else’s spending restrictions. The aim is to understand unnecessary spending without disrupting daily life.
A shopping ban can feel frustrating when something attractive catches your attention.
Srikanth Matrubai, QPFP®️, founder and CEO of SRIKAVI WEALTH, suggests telling yourself: “We will buy this, but NOT NOW”.
Write the item and its price on a waiting list. Give smaller temptations a couple of days before reconsidering them.
For bigger purchases, Matrubai suggests waiting 21 days. That new phone might seem less exciting after three weeks. Your existing phone could still do everything you need.
During your no-buy month, keep non-essential purchases paused even after the waiting period. Review them at the end of the month, without treating the list as compulsory shopping.
Quick payments are convenient, but they also make impulse purchases easier. For this month, switch off shopping notifications and avoid browsing sales for entertainment. Remove unnecessary items from online baskets instead of keeping them ready for checkout.
Before paying, ask what prompted the purchase. Did you need it before seeing the discount? Are you buying because a friend has something similar?
Srikanth Matrubai recommends giving yourself time to research alternatives. Comparing options can help you postpone spending and reconsider whether you need anything.
Check your bank statements, UPI history and recurring payments. Look for unused subscriptions, duplicate services and upgrades that add little value. Cancel what you no longer need after checking any cancellation conditions. Matrubai suggests separating everyday spending from money meant for building wealth.
His approach uses two bank accounts, with an automatic transfer when salary arrives. One handles expenses while the other supports planned wealth creation.
Decide the transfer amount after accounting for essential bills and existing commitments. This makes your available spending money easier to see.
At month-end, list everything you wanted but chose not to buy. Matrubai calls this your “SAVING AWARD”. Alongside each item, note what tempted you: boredom, discounts, habit or someone else’s purchase.
Check how much money you actually retained. Wishlist prices alone do not prove savings, especially if you spent elsewhere. Also, notice which expenses genuinely kept your household running.
Use these findings to choose habits worth continuing next month. Your biggest gain could be understanding why you spend, before deciding what to buy.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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