How to dispute errors on your credit report? Follow these 6 simple steps
It is advisable to scan through your credit report and look for any mistakes in it which may include incorrect personal information, accounts that do not belong to you, incorrect account statuses, or fraudulent activity.
One can certainly raise an objection to the information revealed in the credit report. In fact, it is highly recommended to regularly check the credit report for any inadvertent inaccuracy and errors, because these can adversely impact your credit score and also your ability to raise funds in the future.