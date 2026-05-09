How to divide monthly salary between rent, EMI, SIP, insurance and savings?

Managing your monthly salary effectively is the foundation of long-term financial stability. Many salaried individuals struggle to balance rent, loan EMIs, investments, insurance premiums and savings. A simple and practical approach is the 50/30/20 rule, which helps allocate income into essential expenses, lifestyle spending and future savings.

The 50/30/20 rule divides your after-tax income into three broad categories. About 50% of your salary should go toward essential expenses such as rent, EMIs, groceries, utility bills and insurance premiums. Around 30% can be used for lifestyle expenses like dining out, shopping, entertainment and travel. The remaining 20% should be set aside for savings and investments, including Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), emergency funds and retirement planning.

This budgeting method creates a disciplined structure for managing money. It helps ensure that your necessities are covered while also allowing you to invest consistently and maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

Rent and housing costs Rent is typically one of the largest monthly expenses. Financial planners generally recommend keeping rent and other housing costs within 25% to 30% of your take-home salary. This helps prevent housing expenses from consuming too much of your income and affecting your savings goals.

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If you live in a city where rental costs are high, consider sharing accommodation or choosing a more affordable location. Keeping rent under control gives you greater flexibility to invest and save.

EMI payments Loan EMIs for home loans, car loans or personal loans should be carefully managed. Ideally, your total EMI obligations should remain within 30% to 40% of your monthly income. When EMIs become too high, they can reduce your ability to build wealth and handle emergencies.

Before taking on new debt, assess whether the EMI fits comfortably within your budget. Prioritising manageable loan repayments can help maintain long-term financial stability.

SIP investments SIPs are one of the most effective ways to invest regularly in mutual funds. A significant portion of the 20% savings allocation can be directed toward SIPs to help build wealth over time.

By investing a fixed amount every month, you benefit from rupee-cost averaging and compounding. Starting early and increasing SIP contributions as your salary grows can significantly improve your long-term financial outcomes.

Insurance premiums Insurance is a critical component of financial planning and should be treated as an essential expense. Health insurance protects against rising medical costs, while term insurance provides financial security for your dependents.

Allocating part of your monthly salary toward insurance premiums ensures that unexpected events do not derail your financial goals. Review your coverage regularly to make sure it remains adequate as your responsibilities increase.

Emergency and other savings Besides SIPs, it is important to maintain an emergency fund for unforeseen expenses such as medical emergencies, job loss or urgent repairs. This fund should ideally cover at least six months of essential expenses. Setting aside money each month for emergencies and short-term goals provides a financial cushion and reduces dependence on loans or credit cards during difficult situations.

Meanwhile, as your income increases, try to raise your savings and investment contributions rather than increasing discretionary spending. Keeping lifestyle inflation under control allows you to build wealth more efficiently. Automating SIPs, insurance payments and savings transfers can help maintain consistency. Reviewing your budget periodically also ensures that your salary allocation remains aligned with your financial goals.