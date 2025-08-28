How D-Remit speeds up your NPS investments
Summary
A lesser-known NPS feature lets subscribers secure same-day NAV on contributions, cutting the two-day lag and enabling SIPs directly through banks.
Tired of waiting two days for your National Pension Scheme (NPS) investment to show up? A facility called D-Remit promises to change that by giving subscribers the same-day net asset value (NAV) on their contributions—cutting the usual T+2 settlement lag.
