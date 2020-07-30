UIDAI allows you access to your Aadhaar card anywhere and everywhere. You can download your Aadhaar card and use it as a proof of your identity wherever you want. Downloaded Aadhaar carries name, address, gender,photo and date of birth details of the person in the same manner as in printed Aadhaar. The downloaded Aadhaar also contains date of Aadhaar generation and date of Aadhar download. It is a digitally signed document.

UIDAI in April 2017 clarified that 'Downloaded Aadhaar' or 'e-Aadhaar' is a valid and a secure electronic document which should be treated at par with the printed Aadhaar.

Here are the steps to download Adhaar:

> Visit https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

> You will get the following options to download the electronic copy of your Aadhaar card:

-Using Aadhaar number

-Uing Enrolment ID (EID)

Steps to download e-Aadhaar using Aadhaar number:

1) Enter your 12 digit UID or Aadhaar number

2) You can choose to get a masked Aadhaar. Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded Aadhaar. It makes your Aadhaar number partially hidden

3) Enter Captcha code for verification

4) Click on 'Send OTP' to get one time password on your registered mobile number

5) Enter the OTP recieved on your mobile

6) Complete a small survey by UIDAI

7) Click on 'Verify and Download'

8) Your e-Aadhaar will be password protected. The password will be a combination of first four letters of your name in capital letter and year of birth in YYYY format.

Steps to download e-Aadhaar using Enrolment ID (EID)

1) Enter your 14 digit Enrolment ID as printed on the enrolment slip

2) Enter the 14 digit Date-Time stamp printed on the Enrolment slip

3) You can choose to get a masked Aadhaar. Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded Aadhaar. It makes your Aadhaar number partially hidden

4) Enter Captcha code for verification

5) Click on 'Send OTP' to get one time password on your registered mobile number

6) Enter the OTP received

7) Click on 'Download Aadhaar'

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated