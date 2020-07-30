How to download Aadhaar?

UIDAI allows you access to your Aadhaar card anywhere and everywhere. You can download your Aadhaar card and use it as a proof of your identity wherever you want. Downloaded Aadhaar carries name, address, gender,photo and date of birth details of the person in the same manner as in printed Aadhaar. The downloaded Aadhaar also contains date of Aadhaar generation and date of Aadhar download. It is a digitally signed document.