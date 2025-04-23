How to download Axis Bank interest certificate via netbanking or mobile app

As the last financial year has concluded, taxpayers in India are now preparing for the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season. An important document in this process is the interest certificate.

This document details the interest paid on deposits or earned on loans. Axis Bank offers multiple avenues for its customers to obtain this certificate, helping in a seamless experience.

The goal of this write-up is to discuss the step by step process to help you download your interest certificate through various channels provided by the Axis Bank.

What is the significance of an interest certificate? An interest certificate is a document that provides a complete and comprehensive summary of the interest paid or earned over a financial year.

Now, for borrowers especially with education or home loans this particular certificate is crucial to claim deductions under Sections such as 24(b) and 80E of the income tax act.

Further, for other taxpayers as well, this particular document helps in efficient and accurate tax planning and compliance. Not only this, it also helps in ensuring that no errors creep in during the ITR calculation and filing.

Downloading through Axis Bank internet banking For individuals preferring digital access: Visit the Axis Bank internet banking portal. Enter your credentials and log in. Go to the loans section. Then under the services tab, select the interest certificate option. Click on the download or E-mail the certificate option as per your convenience. Obtaining the interest certificate using the Axis Mobile App For individual taxpayers who are more comfortable with mobile phones:

Download the Axis Mobile App from Google Play store (android users) or Apple Store (for apple phone users). Then open the Axis Mobile App, enter your credentials and log in. Click on ‘More’, then ‘Services’ and opt for the ‘Loans’ section. Then opt for the ‘interest certificate’ option. Select the ‘Download’ or ‘E-mail’ the document option as per your convenience.

Also Read | Axis Bank cracks down on customers who gamed its rewards system

What are the alternative methods? Now in case the digital method is not what works for you then you can look to explore several other methods:

Phone banking: You can reach out to the toll free number 1800-103-5577 or 1860-419-5555 for guidance and any clarification with regards to your interest certificate.

You can reach out to the toll free number 1800-103-5577 or 1860-419-5555 for guidance and any clarification with regards to your interest certificate. Axis Bank branch visit: You can also visit your nearest Axis Bank branch and speak to the customer support executive and request for the interest certificate in person.

You can also visit your nearest Axis Bank branch and speak to the customer support executive and request for the interest certificate in person. Visual guide on downloading the certificate: For a visual guide on downloading the interest certificate, you can refer to the official website of the Axis Bank on: https://www.axisbank.com/ and check out the given instructions to make the process even more seamless for you. Hence, by following the above given steps you can make the process of downloading your Axis Bank interest certificate seamless and smooth thus assisting you with your income tax filing.