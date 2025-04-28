How to download your Axis Direct capital gains statement for accurate ITR filing and portfolio management

Taxpayers are now preparing to file their income tax returns for the recently concluded financial year. To do so, it is imperative to have documents such as capital gains statements from brokers, along with other crucial documents like interest certificates from banks, salary slips from employers, Form 16, and more.
The significance of these documents lies in accurately reporting gains or losses from mutual funds, equities, and derivatives. The Axis Direct portal offers simple and streamlined methods to download these statements through its web portal and mobile application.
Let’s take a look at how investors using the Axis Direct platform as their broker can easily access their capital gains statement.
To check and retrieve your capital gains statement through the Axis Direct website:
This particular statement provides a detailed breakdown of short-term, long-term, or speculative gains and losses. It also provides for indexed or non-indexed values.
For more details or to resolve issues, visit the official website of Axis Direct. You can also contact the customer support team of Axis Direct by following the instructions provided on their website.
Users who are fond of on-the-go access can download the official Axis Direct Android application through the Google Play Store, and Apple users can download the iOS application through the Apple App Store once the process of downloading is completed.
The mobile application simply mirrors the functions of the official website, ensuring users can track their financial activities with ease.
Therefore, the Axis Direct platform can assist customers with better tax compliance and stock portfolio management.
Users can also access consolidated year-end statements, improved capital gains summaries, total dividends obtained in a financial year, etc., all in portable document format.
For any more updates, clarifications of doubts regarding your capital gain statements, visit the official website of Axis Direct and discuss your problems with the designated customer support team of the Axis Bank-backed brokerage firm.
With the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline set for July 31, 2025, it is crucial for investors to obtain and collect all relevant documents, such as capital gain statements, interest certificates from banks, loss carry statements, F&O statements, etc., to help facilitate the smooth filing of their tax returns.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or tax advice. Please consult a certified tax consultant or a qualified advisor for personalised assistance.
