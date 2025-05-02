How to download your dividend statement from HDFC Securities? A step-by-step guide

For investors in India, maintaining a clean and accurate record of dividend income is crucial for proper financial planning and income tax compliance.
To meet the same expectations HDFC Securities provides multiple avenues through which dividend statements can be obtained. The objective of providing various platforms to investors for downloading dividend statements is to bring more transparency and ease in the entire process.
Here are step by step process for downloading the dividend statements from HDFC Securities:
HDFC Securities doesn’t provide a standalone dividend statement. The dividend details instead are integrated within the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) and the Profit and Loss (P&L) statement.
Now, all these documents cumulatively provide a crisp and comprehensive insight into your investment activities, including the total dividends received in a particular financial year.
The CAS provides for a holistic view of your total holdings across mutual funds and depositories detailing transactions along with dividend credit information. To download your CAS:
Note: Be careful with your email registration details. Ensure that your email is registered with your mutual fund manager to receive the CAS at the correct email address.
To check your detailed account of trading activities including dividends you can refer to your P&L statement:
This statement will provide you a list of all the dividends received during the selected period by you. This document will come in handy when you are moving ahead with tax filing purposes.
If you've invested in mutual funds through HDFC, you can request a dividend statement directly:
Note: Ensure your contact details are up-to-date to receive the statement without issues.
Hence by following the above given simple steps you can download your dividend statement from HDFC Securities. This can go a long way in assisting you with your income tax filing and efficient financial planning and management.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this guide is intended for general informational purposes only. For personalised advice or specific queries related to your dividend statement, please consult HDFC Securities or a financial professional.
