How to download your dividend statement from Kotak Securities? A step-by-step guide

Kotak Securities is a stockbroking firm that provides training, research and investment services across derivatives, mutual funds, equities and more.
You can obtain the dividend related details through the Gain & Loss Statement or Capital Gains report provided by the firm.
Here is the step by step guide you can follow to obtain your dividend details either through the ‘Gain and loss statement’ or through the holistic ‘capital gains report’. The same process of downloading the same is discussed below:
Note: This statement reflects your transaction-wise gains and losses for a particular financial year, including dividends received. For more information or any other clarification refer to the official website of Kotak Securities.
The second way to check your total dividend income is to simply download the comprehensive capital gains report. This report is nothing but an extension of the gain and loss statement.
It has several other important additions such as short term capital gains, long term capital gains, losses along with other similar data to assist investors in filing their income tax returns.
Note: The capital gains report provides a complete and comprehensive summary of your transactions, including dividends received, which is useful for tax filing purposes.
Hence, to obtain your dividend details smoothly, utilise Kotak Securities gain and loss statement or capital gains report. These reports provide for the essential and significant information that comes in handy for tracking dividends and assisting in timely and accurate income tax filing.
Disclaimer: This guide is for informational purposes only. Steps may vary as per terms and conditions of Kotak Securities. Refer to Kotak Securities’ official website for the most accurate and updated process.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.