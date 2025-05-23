How to download your dividend statement from Kotak Securities? A step-by-step guide

Kotak Securities is a stockbroking firm that provides training, research and investment services across derivatives, mutual funds, equities and more.

You can obtain the dividend related details through the Gain & Loss Statement or Capital Gains report provided by the firm.

Here is the step by step guide you can follow to obtain your dividend details either through the ‘Gain and loss statement’ or through the holistic ‘capital gains report’. The same process of downloading the same is discussed below:

Steps to download the gain & loss dividend statement Log in: Reach out to the official Kotak Securities website and log in with your credentials. Navigate to reports: Once logged in, click on the profile icon at the top and navigate to the reports section. Select reports & statements: Then choose the ‘reports and statements’ option and click on it to enter a new window. Access gain & loss statement: You will see a new window opening. Through the same select the option of ‘gain & loss statement’. Then carefully select the desired financial year and transaction type. Finally click on the ‘Go’ option to generate the statement. Download and save the statement: Now once the statement has been generated, click on the download icon to save it in PDF or Excel format. You will be given the opportunity to select the format you aspire the statement to be saved in. Note: This statement reflects your transaction-wise gains and losses for a particular financial year, including dividends received. For more information or any other clarification refer to the official website of Kotak Securities.

Also Read | HDFC Securities dividend statement download: Quick and easy methods

Steps to download the capital gains dividend report The second way to check your total dividend income is to simply download the comprehensive capital gains report. This report is nothing but an extension of the gain and loss statement.

It has several other important additions such as short term capital gains, long term capital gains, losses along with other similar data to assist investors in filing their income tax returns.

Log in: Enter the required basic credentials and open your account on Kotak Securities. Navigate to reports: Click on the profile icon at the top and navigate to the reports section. Select reports and statements: Then select the ‘reports and statements’ option and click on it to enter a new window. Access capital gains report: Then select the ‘capital gains report (Tax Filing)’. Select the financial year and carefully opt between ‘Summary’ or ‘Details’. Then click on the ‘Go’ option to generate the report. Download the report: After the report is generated, click on the Download option to save it in your preferred format. Note: The capital gains report provides a complete and comprehensive summary of your transactions, including dividends received, which is useful for tax filing purposes.

Important points regarding your dividend statement Dividend credits: Dividends are generally credited directly to the bank account linked with your Kotak Securities account. The credit takes place within 30 to 45 days after the record date according to the declared dividend credit date.

Dividends are generally credited directly to the bank account linked with your Kotak Securities account. The credit takes place within 30 to 45 days after the record date according to the declared dividend credit date. Eligibility for dividends: To be eligible for dividends do make sure that you purchase stocks before the ex-date.

To be eligible for dividends do make sure that you purchase stocks before the ex-date. Assistance: Further, if you encounter problems or discrepancies, contact Kotak Securities support for guidance. You can also request them to mail you your capital gains report on the registered mail to make the most of it in filing your income tax return.

Also Read | Download your ICICI Direct dividend statement in 7 easy steps

Conclusion: Accessing your dividend statement or report with ease Hence, to obtain your dividend details smoothly, utilise Kotak Securities gain and loss statement or capital gains report. These reports provide for the essential and significant information that comes in handy for tracking dividends and assisting in timely and accurate income tax filing.