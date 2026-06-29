How to e-Verify your income tax return: Different ways to verify your ITR and step-by-step process

After filing your Income Tax Return (ITR), the final step is to e-Verify it. This step authenticates your return and confirms that you have submitted the information. Without timely e-verification, your ITR will not be considered valid for processing.
Here's a look at the different methods available to e-Verify your ITR, along with the step-by-step process for each.
e-verification is a digital process to authenticate your income tax return after you file it. It eliminates the need to send physical documents and allows taxpayers to complete the filing process online.
You must e-Verify your ITR within 30 days from the date of filing your return. If this is not done within the deadline, the Income Tax Department may treat your return as invalid.
Even after the verification deadline has expired, you may still verify your ITR by filing a condonation of delay request and providing a reason for the delay. However, the verification will become valid only once the IT Department accepts your request.
You can choose any one of these options:
Apart from Aadhaar OTP, you can verify through other ways by following these steps:
If you have authorised a signatory or representative assessee to act on your behalf, they can also complete the e-verification process.
They can verify the return using Aadhaar OTP, net banking or an EVC generated through a pre-validated bank or demat account. The OTP or EVC will be sent to the contact details registered for the authorised person on the e-filing portal or with Aadhaar, as applicable.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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