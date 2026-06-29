How to e-Verify your income tax return: Different ways to verify your ITR and step-by-step process

After filing your Income Tax Return (ITR), the final step is to e-Verify it. This step authenticates your return and confirms that you have submitted the information. Without timely e-verification, your ITR will not be considered valid for processing.

Here's a look at the different methods available to e-Verify your ITR, along with the step-by-step process for each.

What is e-Verify? e-verification is a digital process to authenticate your income tax return after you file it. It eliminates the need to send physical documents and allows taxpayers to complete the filing process online.

You must e-Verify your ITR within 30 days from the date of filing your return. If this is not done within the deadline, the Income Tax Department may treat your return as invalid.

Even after the verification deadline has expired, you may still verify your ITR by filing a condonation of delay request and providing a reason for the delay. However, the verification will become valid only once the IT Department accepts your request.

Also Read | e-Proceedings: A paperless way to respond to income tax notices

What are ways to e-Verify your ITR? You can choose any one of these options:

Aadhaar OTP

Net Banking

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated bank account

EVC through a pre-validated demat account

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

EVC generated through a supported bank's ATM What do you need before you begin? PAN linked with Aadhaar (for Aadhaar OTP)

Login credentials for the Income Tax e-filing portal

Acknowledgement number if verifying without logging in

Pre-validated bank or demat account if using EVC

Net banking should be enabled if choosing that option

A valid DSC and emSigner utility if using a Digital Signature Certificate How to e-Verify using Aadhaar OTP? Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal after submitting your ITR Open the e-Verify Return option Select Verify through Aadhaar OTP Confirm your Aadhaar details and generate the OTP Enter the six-digit OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number Click Validate View the confirmation message with a Transaction ID, and note that a confirmation is also sent to your registered mobile number and email address How to verify using other options? Apart from Aadhaar OTP, you can verify through other ways by following these steps:

e-Verify using net banking Choose Net Banking as the verification method

Select your bank and log in with your Net Banking credentials

Access the Income Tax e-filing portal through your bank

Select your pending return and click e-Verify e-Verify using bank account EVC Select Bank Account EVC

Generate an Electronic Verification Code (EVC)

Enter the EVC received on your registered mobile number or email

Click e-Verify

Your bank account must be pre-validated and EVC-enabled e-Verify using demat account EVC Choose Demat Account EVC

Generate the EVC

Enter the code sent to your registered mobile number or email

Submit to complete verification

Your demat account must be pre-validated and EVC-enabled e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) Select Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Install and run the emSigner utility if required

Connect your DSC USB token

Select the certificate, enter the password and click Sign e-Verify using bank ATM EVC Visit a participating bank's ATM

Insert your debit card and enter the PIN

Select Generate EVC for Income Tax Filing

An EVC will be sent to your registered mobile number and email

Log in to the e-filing portal, choose Existing EVC, enter the code and complete verification

Can someone else e-Verify your ITR? If you have authorised a signatory or representative assessee to act on your behalf, they can also complete the e-verification process.

They can verify the return using Aadhaar OTP, net banking or an EVC generated through a pre-validated bank or demat account. The OTP or EVC will be sent to the contact details registered for the authorised person on the e-filing portal or with Aadhaar, as applicable.