How to e-Verify your income tax return: Different ways to verify your ITR and step-by-step process

e-Verify is a digital process to authenticate your Income Tax Return after filing. You must e-Verify your ITR within 30 days from the date of filing your return. If not done within the deadline, the IT department may treat your return as invalid.

Sheetal Goel
Published29 Jun 2026, 09:33 AM IST
e-verify your ITR: A mandatory step to complete your tax filing (AI-Generated Image)
e-verify your ITR: A mandatory step to complete your tax filing (AI-Generated Image)

After filing your Income Tax Return (ITR), the final step is to e-Verify it. This step authenticates your return and confirms that you have submitted the information. Without timely e-verification, your ITR will not be considered valid for processing.

Here's a look at the different methods available to e-Verify your ITR, along with the step-by-step process for each.

What is e-Verify?

e-verification is a digital process to authenticate your income tax return after you file it. It eliminates the need to send physical documents and allows taxpayers to complete the filing process online.

You must e-Verify your ITR within 30 days from the date of filing your return. If this is not done within the deadline, the Income Tax Department may treat your return as invalid.

Even after the verification deadline has expired, you may still verify your ITR by filing a condonation of delay request and providing a reason for the delay. However, the verification will become valid only once the IT Department accepts your request.

Also Read | e-Proceedings: A paperless way to respond to income tax notices

What are ways to e-Verify your ITR?

You can choose any one of these options:

  • Aadhaar OTP
  • Net Banking
  • Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated bank account
  • EVC through a pre-validated demat account
  • Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)
  • EVC generated through a supported bank's ATM

What do you need before you begin?

  • PAN linked with Aadhaar (for Aadhaar OTP)
  • Login credentials for the Income Tax e-filing portal
  • Acknowledgement number if verifying without logging in
  • Pre-validated bank or demat account if using EVC
  • Net banking should be enabled if choosing that option
  • A valid DSC and emSigner utility if using a Digital Signature Certificate

How to e-Verify using Aadhaar OTP?

  1. Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal after submitting your ITR
  2. Open the e-Verify Return option
  3. Select Verify through Aadhaar OTP
  4. Confirm your Aadhaar details and generate the OTP
  5. Enter the six-digit OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number
  6. Click Validate
  7. View the confirmation message with a Transaction ID, and note that a confirmation is also sent to your registered mobile number and email address

How to verify using other options?

Apart from Aadhaar OTP, you can verify through other ways by following these steps:

e-Verify using net banking

  • Choose Net Banking as the verification method
  • Select your bank and log in with your Net Banking credentials
  • Access the Income Tax e-filing portal through your bank
  • Select your pending return and click e-Verify

e-Verify using bank account EVC

  • Select Bank Account EVC
  • Generate an Electronic Verification Code (EVC)
  • Enter the EVC received on your registered mobile number or email
  • Click e-Verify
  • Your bank account must be pre-validated and EVC-enabled

e-Verify using demat account EVC

  • Choose Demat Account EVC
  • Generate the EVC
  • Enter the code sent to your registered mobile number or email
  • Submit to complete verification
  • Your demat account must be pre-validated and EVC-enabled

e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

  • Select Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)
  • Install and run the emSigner utility if required
  • Connect your DSC USB token
  • Select the certificate, enter the password and click Sign

e-Verify using bank ATM EVC

  • Visit a participating bank's ATM
  • Insert your debit card and enter the PIN
  • Select Generate EVC for Income Tax Filing
  • An EVC will be sent to your registered mobile number and email
  • Log in to the e-filing portal, choose Existing EVC, enter the code and complete verification

Also Read | How to protect your e-filing account from unauthorized access?

Can someone else e-Verify your ITR?

If you have authorised a signatory or representative assessee to act on your behalf, they can also complete the e-verification process.

They can verify the return using Aadhaar OTP, net banking or an EVC generated through a pre-validated bank or demat account. The OTP or EVC will be sent to the contact details registered for the authorised person on the e-filing portal or with Aadhaar, as applicable.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

ITRIncome Tax Return
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