How to earn more interest from your savings bank accounts

How much does your Savings Bank Account earn for you? Well, the basic idea of keeping money in a bank account is to ensure liquidity in times of contingencies or to take care of your routine expenses. But if your savings account can fetch a higher interest rate on the idle money lying in your account, it will surely be an icing on the cake. Ask your bank about 'Sweep-out' and 'Sweep-in' facilities to earn slightly more on your savings bank account.